After its debut in Vivo's home market, the company's camera-centric flagships have now been announced for the global market. This would mainly include Europe and Southeast Asian markets, where the company has a noticeable presence. Vivo has announced both its X100 Pro and the X100 for global markets, and they both pack in some interesting specifications. Both smartphones will compete with the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23 series and the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, which is set to debut in January 2024.

Vivo's X series has always been a camera-focused premium smartphone offering for years. It has been Vivo's most high-end smartphone offering until the brand introduced its X Fold series of book-style or horizontal foldables a few years ago. With the X100 series, not much has changed in terms of Vivo's approach towards this product lineup.

Vivo X100 Pro and X100 availability and pricing

At its China launch, the Vivo X100 Pro was priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant, while the Vivo X100 was priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. According to The Verge, both smartphones will be available in Southeast Asian markets, which will also include Indonesia and India.

While neither market in Southeast Asia has revealed pricing details, the publication did mention the pricing for the Hong Kong market. The Vivo X100 Pro will be available for HK$7,998 (roughly Rs. 85,224) for the sole 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant. The Vivo X100 will again be available at HK$5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,917) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. There will also be a second 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant for the Vivo X100. The variants could change when the phone is announced in India.

Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 specifications

Both the Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 feature similar core hardware, with differences showing up mainly in the camera and battery departments.

Both Vivo X100 Pro and the X100 have a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,260 x 2,800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices are powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, but the Vivo X100 Pro gets the newer V3 imaging chip while the X100 has to replace the older V2 chip.

The Vivo X100 Pro gets a 1-inch type 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera with 4.3X zoom capability, which also has OIS. A 32-megapixel camera is in charge of selfies. The phone has a 5,400mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The lower-priced Vivo X100 has a regular 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, but a 64-megapixel Zeiss super-telephoto camera. A 32-megapixel camera is incharge of selfies. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports a faster 120W wired charging but no wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.