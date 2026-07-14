Microsoft announced the rollout of a redesigned Windows Search experience on Monday. As per the company, it aims to make Search faster, less cluttered, and easier to use. Available to Windows Insiders in the Experimental Channel, the update removes promotional content from web search results, while also simplifying the home interface and improving result ranking. Microsoft says the changes are based on user feedback and are being rolled out gradually through Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR).

In a blog post, the company touts the redesigned Search Box in Windows 11 that will help users discover apps, files, settings, and web content. The biggest change is in the Search home page, which is now simplified and eliminates the visual clutter that users see in the current experience, including recommended (sponsored) content.

Photo Credit: Microsoft

For easier navigation, each search result will now clearly indicate whether it is an app, file, system setting, web result, or Microsoft Store suggestion before users click on it. Microsoft says it has cleaned up the layout to make it easier for users to return to recent searches without being distracted by additional content.

In simple words, promotional content from web search results has been removed. As per the company, Windows Search will prioritise what is described as the most relevant answer, instead of surfacing shopping recommendations or related products alongside search results. Users will also have greater control over Search via a new option under Settings > Privacy & Security > Search, which allows them to choose whether web results and Microsoft Store suggestions appear alongside local search results.

Microsoft says local content like apps, system settings, local files, and Windows components will have higher priority if it better matches a search query. The experience is claimed to be further bolstered by improved forgiveness of typing errors, which means queries with missing, extra, or incorrect letters can still locate the intended app or file.

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Citing an example, the company said that searching for Outlook will continue to surface Microsoft Outlook.

The refreshed Windows Search experience is currently available only to Windows Insiders enrolled in the Experimental Channel. It is rolling out gradually via Controlled Feature Rollout. Users are encouraged to submit feedback through the Feedback Hub.