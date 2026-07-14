Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Launched in India With Up to 5K Gaming Support: Prices, Benefits

Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Launched in India With Up to 5K Gaming Support: Prices, Benefits

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service is powered by GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 14:18 IST
Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Launched in India With Up to 5K Gaming Support: Prices, Benefits

GeForce Now pulls from existing game libraries

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Nvidia GeForce Now was first showcased in India in February
  • Nvidia GeForce Now has two subscription tiers
  • Nvidia GeForce Now allows users to connect their Steam library
Advertisement

Nvidia launched its GeForce Now in India on Tuesday, months after the cloud gaming service was first showcased by the US-based tech giant in the country. The cloud gaming platform will exit the early access beta testing phase on Wednesday morning. Early access users will be moved to the regular tiers once their current plan expires. Gamers in India will no longer have to join a waitlist to get access to the cloud gaming service. They can simply subscribe to one of the two subscription plans, namely Performance and Ultimate. Nvidia's GeForce Now offers support for up to 5K cloud gaming, with multiple ready-to-play and install-to-play games.

Nvidia GeForce Now Price in India, Benefits

The GeForce Now cloud gaming service from Nvidia brings two subscription tiers, which will be available for all users starting July 15 (Wednesday), 7:30 am IST. The Performance plan costs Rs. 999 per month, while the Ultimate tier is priced at Rs. 1,999 per month. Users will also be able to get Day Passes at Rs. 399 and Rs. 799, respectively.

Early pass holders will be able to avail a one-time 20 percent discount for the first three months, once their current pass expires. They will have a week to redeem the offer. Apart from debit and credit cards, users will now have the option to pay for Nvidia's GeForce Now subscription plans and Day Passes via UPI in India.

The company website also refers to a free ad-supported tier. However, the firm has yet to confirm whether it will also be available starting Wednesday. The Performance plan will offer support for up to 1440p/60 fps cloud gaming, 6-hour gaming sessions, and priority access. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Ultimate plan will let users play games at up to 5K/120 fps, while offering first priority access and 8-hour-long gaming sessions.

On top of this, Nvidia's GeForce Now offers up to a 16-core vCPU with 56GB of DRAM, along with Nvidia RTX Ray-Tracing, HDR10, SDR10, and ultrawide monitor support. In India, the cloud gaming service is powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs, which are built on the Blackwell RTX architecture, delivering up to 62 teraflops of compute and a 48GB frame buffer.

Nvidia's cloud gaming service supports more than 4,500 ready-to-play and install-to-play games. However, GeForce Now does not have its own game library. Hence, users will have to connect their Steam, Epic Games, and other accounts to play specific games.

GeForce Now subscribers will get 100GB of single-session cloud storage. However, they can get an additional 200GB, 500GB, and 1TB cloud storage at Rs. 299, Rs. 499, and Rs. 799 per month, respectively. The install-to-play games will be saved as part of the allotted cloud storage quota.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nvidia GeForce Now, Nvidia, Nvidia GeForce Now Price in India, Nvidia GeForce Now Benefits
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Microsoft Finally Gives Windows 11 Search a Major Cleanup; Promises Better App Discovery, Less Cluttered UI

Related Stories

Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Launched in India With Up to 5K Gaming Support: Prices, Benefits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Is Finally Available in India
  2. OnePlus Is Reportedly Preparing to Withdraw From These Two Markets
  3. Nothing Phone (4b) Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  4. Google Pixel 11 Series Gets Listed on the US FCC Database Ahead of Its Debut
  5. Samsung Teases Next-Gen Galaxy Watch Health Features Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Touts AI-Powered Health Tracking, Longer Battery Life on Next Galaxy Watch Models
  2. Nothing Phone (4b) With 6,000mAh Battery, Glyph Bar Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  3. Bitcoin Holds Near $62,500 as Crypto Investors Remain Cautious Ahead of US Inflation Data
  4. Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL Visit the US FCC Database a Month Ahead of Their Debut
  5. WhatsApp Might Soon Let iPhone Users Back Up Chats Without Using iCloud Storage
  6. Nvidia's GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service Launched in India With Up to 5K Gaming Support: Prices, Benefits
  7. Microsoft Finally Gives Windows 11 Search a Major Cleanup; Promises Better App Discovery, Less Cluttered UI
  8. Apple’s Lawsuit Claims OpenAI Hired Over 400 Former Employees, Could Disrupt AI Firm's Plans to Launch Consumer Hardware
  9. AI Could Drive Mass Job Displacement and Transform Economies, Economists and 16 Nobel Laureates Warn
  10. Redmi 17C 5G Visits Geekbench With What Appears to Be the Same Hardware as the Redmi 15C 5G
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »