Nvidia launched its GeForce Now in India on Tuesday, months after the cloud gaming service was first showcased by the US-based tech giant in the country. The cloud gaming platform will exit the early access beta testing phase on Wednesday morning. Early access users will be moved to the regular tiers once their current plan expires. Gamers in India will no longer have to join a waitlist to get access to the cloud gaming service. They can simply subscribe to one of the two subscription plans, namely Performance and Ultimate. Nvidia's GeForce Now offers support for up to 5K cloud gaming, with multiple ready-to-play and install-to-play games.

Nvidia GeForce Now Price in India, Benefits

The GeForce Now cloud gaming service from Nvidia brings two subscription tiers, which will be available for all users starting July 15 (Wednesday), 7:30 am IST. The Performance plan costs Rs. 999 per month, while the Ultimate tier is priced at Rs. 1,999 per month. Users will also be able to get Day Passes at Rs. 399 and Rs. 799, respectively.

Early pass holders will be able to avail a one-time 20 percent discount for the first three months, once their current pass expires. They will have a week to redeem the offer. Apart from debit and credit cards, users will now have the option to pay for Nvidia's GeForce Now subscription plans and Day Passes via UPI in India.

The company website also refers to a free ad-supported tier. However, the firm has yet to confirm whether it will also be available starting Wednesday. The Performance plan will offer support for up to 1440p/60 fps cloud gaming, 6-hour gaming sessions, and priority access. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Ultimate plan will let users play games at up to 5K/120 fps, while offering first priority access and 8-hour-long gaming sessions.

On top of this, Nvidia's GeForce Now offers up to a 16-core vCPU with 56GB of DRAM, along with Nvidia RTX Ray-Tracing, HDR10, SDR10, and ultrawide monitor support. In India, the cloud gaming service is powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs, which are built on the Blackwell RTX architecture, delivering up to 62 teraflops of compute and a 48GB frame buffer.

Nvidia's cloud gaming service supports more than 4,500 ready-to-play and install-to-play games. However, GeForce Now does not have its own game library. Hence, users will have to connect their Steam, Epic Games, and other accounts to play specific games.

GeForce Now subscribers will get 100GB of single-session cloud storage. However, they can get an additional 200GB, 500GB, and 1TB cloud storage at Rs. 299, Rs. 499, and Rs. 799 per month, respectively. The install-to-play games will be saved as part of the allotted cloud storage quota.