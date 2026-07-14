Redmi could soon expand its budget 5G smartphone lineup with the Redmi 17C 5G, according to a new benchmark listing. The handset is tipped to arrive as the successor to the Redmi 15C 5G, which was launched in India in December 2025. While Xiaomi has not announced the device, the latest development suggests it could share several similarities with an existing Redmi smartphone. Earlier reports have also hinted at some of its expected hardware and software specifications ahead of its official debut.

Redmi 17C 5G Specifications (Expected)

According to a Geekbench listing (via Kacper Skrzypek on X), the Redmi 17C 5G appears with the codename Tornado. The same codename has previously been linked to the Redmi 15C 5G and Poco C85 5G, suggesting the upcoming handset could arrive as a rebadged version of the Redmi 15C 5G rather than an entirely new model.

The Geekbench listing shows the Redmi 17C 5G with a single-core score of 729 and a multi-core score of 1,692 on Geekbench 6.7.1. It also reveals an octa-core processor with two CPU cores clocked at 2.40GHz and six efficiency cores running at 2.00GHz. The CPU configuration aligns with MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 SoC. The listing further indicates that the tested handset packs 4GB of RAM.

Earlier reports suggest the Redmi 17C 5G could feature a 6.9-inch HD LCD display. The handset is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by a depth sensor, while an 8-megapixel front camera is expected to handle selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 17C 5G is also expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Geekbench listing indicates the handset could ship with Android 16 out of the box, with Xiaomi's HyperOS running on top. By comparison, the Redmi 15C 5G debuted with Android 15.

The Redmi 17C 5G is expected to debut in global markets and India, while its availability in China remains unclear. Xiaomi has not revealed pricing details yet, but the Redmi 15C 5G was introduced in India at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB configuration, indicating the upcoming model may be positioned in the same price segment.

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