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Redmi 17C 5G Visits Geekbench With What Appears to Be the Same Hardware as the Redmi 15C 5G

The Redmi 17C 5G is expected to debut in global markets and India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 July 2026 13:04 IST
Redmi 17C 5G Visits Geekbench With What Appears to Be the Same Hardware as the Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G (pictured) launched in India in December 2025

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17C 5G scores 729 and 1,692 on Geekbench
  • Redmi 17C 5G is tipped to ship with Android 16
  • Redmi 17C 5G may start at a price similar to the Redmi 15C 5G
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Redmi could soon expand its budget 5G smartphone lineup with the Redmi 17C 5G, according to a new benchmark listing. The handset is tipped to arrive as the successor to the Redmi 15C 5G, which was launched in India in December 2025. While Xiaomi has not announced the device, the latest development suggests it could share several similarities with an existing Redmi smartphone. Earlier reports have also hinted at some of its expected hardware and software specifications ahead of its official debut.

Redmi 17C 5G Specifications (Expected)

According to a Geekbench listing (via Kacper Skrzypek on X), the Redmi 17C 5G appears with the codename Tornado. The same codename has previously been linked to the Redmi 15C 5G and Poco C85 5G, suggesting the upcoming handset could arrive as a rebadged version of the Redmi 15C 5G rather than an entirely new model.

The Geekbench listing shows the Redmi 17C 5G with a single-core score of 729 and a multi-core score of 1,692 on Geekbench 6.7.1. It also reveals an octa-core processor with two CPU cores clocked at 2.40GHz and six efficiency cores running at 2.00GHz. The CPU configuration aligns with MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 SoC. The listing further indicates that the tested handset packs 4GB of RAM.

Earlier reports suggest the Redmi 17C 5G could feature a 6.9-inch HD LCD display. The handset is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by a depth sensor, while an 8-megapixel front camera is expected to handle selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 17C 5G is also expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Geekbench listing indicates the handset could ship with Android 16 out of the box, with Xiaomi's HyperOS running on top. By comparison, the Redmi 15C 5G debuted with Android 15.

The Redmi 17C 5G is expected to debut in global markets and India, while its availability in China remains unclear. Xiaomi has not revealed pricing details yet, but the Redmi 15C 5G was introduced in India at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB + 128GB configuration, indicating the upcoming model may be positioned in the same price segment.

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Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display for browsing and binge-watching
  • Appealing design
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Bloatware and system ads
Read detailed Redmi 15C 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Poco C85 5G

Poco C85 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Bright and large display
  • Big battery with fast charging
  • Decent software commitment
  • Bad
  • Single speaker does not sound great
  • Software is loaded with bloatware
  • Stuttery software experience
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Poco C85 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi 17C 5G, Redmi 17C Series, Redmi 15C 5G, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Redmi 17C 5G Visits Geekbench With What Appears to Be the Same Hardware as the Redmi 15C 5G
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