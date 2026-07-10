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Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Intel Core Series 3 Processors: Price, Availability

The Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 ship with lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024 and include one year of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2026 15:42 IST
Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Intel Core Series 3 Processors: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Asus

The new Vivobook laptops are offered in three colourways

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Highlights
  • The new Asus laptops feature Intel Core Series 3 processors
  • Vivobook 15 pricing starts at Rs. 75,990 in India
  • Asus claims 17 TOPS AI performance using a dedicated NPU
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Asus launched refreshed variants of the Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 in India on Friday. The new laptops are powered by up to Intel Core 7 Series 3 processors paired with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI performance. The Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 come with Full-HD IPS displays, up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. They run on Windows 11 Home.

Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Price in India, Availability

The Asus Vivobook 15 (X1504MA) price in India starts at Rs. 75,990. It is available through Asus Exclusive Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, the Asus eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised Asus retail outlets. Meanwhile, the Asus Vivobook 14 (X1404MA) starts at Rs. 1,07,990 and will be available from July 26 via Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus eShop, and authorised retail partners.

Both models are available in Cool Silver, Terra Cotta, and Quiet Blue colour options. They also ship with lifetime access to Microsoft Office Home 2024 and include one year of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage.

The company is offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,066 per month for the Vivobook 15 and Rs. 7,199 per month for the Vivobook 14 through offline channels. Lastly, buyers can also avail of flexible financing options of up to 24 months under its Asus Easy Pay programme.

Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Features, Specifications

The Asus Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 sport up to a 15-inch Full-HD IPS anti-glare display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits of brightness, TÜV Rheinland eye-care certification, and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. They are equipped with the company's SonicMaster-certified speakers.

The laptops are powered by up to Intel Core 7 350 Series 3 processors with a dedicated NPU capable of delivering up to 17 TOPS for on-device AI workloads. They run Windows 11 Home and can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. Asus has equipped the laptops with Intel integrated graphics.

For video calls, the Vivobook lineup includes a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter. The Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 also feature a fingerprint scanner integrated into the ErgoSense touchpad for biometric authentication. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a DC-in connector.

Asus has equipped both Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 with a 42Wh three-cell Li-ion battery paired with a 45W AC adapter. The Vivobook 14 measures 32.49 x 21.39 x 1.79cm and weighs 1.4kg, while the Vivobook 15 measures 35.97 x 23.25 x 1.79cm and weighs 1.7kg.

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Further reading: Asus Vivobook 14 2026, Asus Vivobook 14 2026 Price in India, Asus Vivobook 14 2026 Specifications, Asus Vivobook 15 2026, Asus Vivobook 15 2026 Price in India, Asus Vivobook 15 2026 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 15 Refreshed With Intel Core Series 3 Processors: Price, Availability
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