Dell has launched its new Dell Pro Precision portfolio in India. The new lineup includes Dell Pro Precision 5 series (14S,16S), Dell Pro Precision 5 series (14,16), Dell Pro Precision 7 series (14,16) and the Dell Pro Precision 7 T1. The Dell Pro Precision 5 series featuring the 14S,16S variants are equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The Dell Pro Precision 5 14 and Pro Precision 5 16 run on Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors.

Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Price in India

The Dell Pro Precision 5 series has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,49,000 in India. The price of the Dell Pro Precision 7 series starts at Rs. 2,25,000, while the Dell Pro Precision 7 T1 starts at Rs. 89,000. All these models are already available to purchase in India.

Both the Dell Pro Precision 5 Series 14S and 16S will be available from August 10 in the country. The Dell Pro Max with GB10 is available now with a starting price of Rs. 4,99,000. The Dell Pro Max with GB300 is expected to be available later this year.

Dell Pro Precision 5 Series (14S,16S) Specifications

The Dell Pro Precision 5 series comes in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. This lineup runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with integrated Intel Arc Pro graphics (up to 12 Xe) or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors with AMD Radeon Pro graphics. They are equipped with up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s LPCAMM2 memory. These models are ISV-certified.

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The Dell Pro Precision 5 series 14S weighs 1.4kg and the company claims that it is Dell's thinnest and lightest workstation ever. It features a three-sided aluminium design. Both Dell Pro Precision 5 series 14S and Dell Pro Precision 5 16S are available in 70Wh and 57Wh battery options.

Dell Pro Precision 5 Series (14,16) Specifications

The Dell Pro Precision 5 series is also offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. The Dell Pro Precision 5 14 and Pro Precision 5 16 feature Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors with a 50 TOPS NPU for on-device AI tasks. The Dell Pro Precision 5 14 comes with optional Nvidia RTX 500 Blackwell graphics, fast 8533 MT/s memory and up to 2TB storage. It has a 72Wh battery.

The Dell Pro Precision 5 16 offers an optional Nvidia RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell graphics, 8533MT/s memory and up to 4TB of Gen 5 storage. It is available with a 64Wh or 96Wh battery option.

Dell Pro Precision 7 Series (14,16) Specifications

The Dell Pro Precision 7 series includes 14-inch and 16-inch screen options. The Dell Pro Precision 7 14 runs on 45W Intel Core Ultra processors. The lineup can be configured with up to Nvidia RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell (8GB) graphics, up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s memory and up to 4TB of storage. The Dell Pro Precision 7 14 weighs 1.59Kg and carries a 72Wh battery.

The Dell Pro Precision 7 16 features 50W Intel Core Ultra processors with an integrated 50 TOPS NPU and up to Nvidia RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell graphics. It carries up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s LPDDR5x memory and up to 8TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage. It has a 96Wh battery.

Dell Pro Precision 7 T1 Specifications

The Dell Pro Precision 7 T1 is a workstation equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors with a dedicated NPU. It carries up to Nvidia RTX Pro graphics. It has ISV certification.

All new models in the Dell Pro Precision lineup offer Wi-Fi 7, optional 4G or 5G and IR cameras. They feature USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 and an optional SmartCard reader. They have Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and ControlVault 3 Plus Advanced Authentication, both with FIPS 140–3 (Federal Information Processing Standard) certifications.

Alongside the new Dell Pro Precision portfolio, Dell has introduced Dell Deskside Agentic AI, a workstation-based solution designed to run open-weight AI models locally. The company claims that organisations can reduce spend by up to 87 percent compared to cloud APIs over two years with the new solutions.

It has also unveiled Dell Pro Max with GB10 and the Dell Pro Max with GB300. The former is designed for individual agent prototyping, starting with 30 billion up to 200 billion parameter models. The Dell Pro Max with GB300 is powered by Nvidia's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip.