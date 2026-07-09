Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips

Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips

Dell Pro Precision 7 series can be configured with up to Nvidia RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell graphics.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2026 15:49 IST
Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Pro Precision 7 series can be configured with up to Nvidia RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell graphics

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dell has introduced Dell Deskside Agentic AI in India
  • Dell Pro Precision 5 Series 14S and 16S will be available from August 10
  • Dell Pro Precision 5 series is offered in 14-inch and 16-inch displays
Advertisement

Dell has launched its new Dell Pro Precision portfolio in India. The new lineup includes Dell Pro Precision 5 series (14S,16S), Dell Pro Precision 5 series (14,16), Dell Pro Precision 7 series (14,16) and the Dell Pro Precision 7 T1. The Dell Pro Precision 5 series featuring the 14S,16S variants are equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The Dell Pro Precision 5 14 and Pro Precision 5 16 run on Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors.

Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Price in India

The Dell Pro Precision 5 series has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,49,000 in India. The price of the Dell Pro Precision 7 series starts at Rs. 2,25,000, while the Dell Pro Precision 7 T1 starts at Rs. 89,000. All these models are already available to purchase in India.

Both the Dell Pro Precision 5 Series 14S and 16S will be available from August 10 in the country. The Dell Pro Max with GB10 is available now with a starting price of Rs. 4,99,000. The Dell Pro Max with GB300 is expected to be available later this year.

Dell Pro Precision 5 Series (14S,16S) Specifications 

The Dell Pro Precision 5 series comes in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. This lineup runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 with integrated Intel Arc Pro graphics (up to 12 Xe) or AMD Ryzen AI 400 processors with AMD Radeon Pro graphics. They are equipped with up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s LPCAMM2 memory. These models are ISV-certified.

dell pro precision 5 14s Dell Pro Precision 5 Series 14S

Photo Credit: Dell

 

The Dell Pro Precision 5 series 14S weighs 1.4kg and the company claims that it is Dell's thinnest and lightest workstation ever. It features a three-sided aluminium design. Both Dell Pro Precision 5 series 14S and Dell Pro Precision 5 16S are available in 70Wh and 57Wh battery options.

Dell Pro Precision 5 Series (14,16) Specifications

The Dell Pro Precision 5 series is also offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display options. The Dell Pro Precision 5 14 and Pro Precision 5 16 feature Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 3 processors with a 50 TOPS NPU for on-device AI tasks. The Dell Pro Precision 5 14 comes with optional Nvidia RTX 500 Blackwell graphics, fast 8533 MT/s memory and up to 2TB storage. It has a 72Wh battery.

The Dell Pro Precision 5 16 offers an optional Nvidia RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell graphics, 8533MT/s memory and up to 4TB of Gen 5 storage. It is available with a 64Wh or 96Wh battery option.

Dell Pro Precision 7 Series (14,16) Specifications

The Dell Pro Precision 7 series includes 14-inch and 16-inch screen options. The Dell Pro Precision 7 14 runs on 45W Intel Core Ultra processors. The lineup can be configured with up to Nvidia RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell (8GB) graphics, up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s memory and up to 4TB of storage. The Dell Pro Precision 7 14 weighs 1.59Kg and carries a 72Wh battery.

The Dell Pro Precision 7 16 features 50W Intel Core Ultra processors with an integrated 50 TOPS NPU and up to Nvidia RTX PRO 3000 Blackwell graphics. It carries up to 64GB of 8533 MT/s LPDDR5x memory and up to 8TB of PCIe Gen 5 storage. It has a 96Wh battery.

Dell Pro Precision 7 T1 Specifications

The Dell Pro Precision 7 T1 is a workstation equipped with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors with a dedicated NPU. It carries up to Nvidia RTX Pro graphics. It has ISV certification.

All new models in the Dell Pro Precision lineup offer Wi-Fi 7, optional 4G or 5G and IR cameras. They feature USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 and an optional SmartCard reader. They have Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and ControlVault 3 Plus Advanced Authentication, both with FIPS 140–3 (Federal Information Processing Standard) certifications.

Alongside the new Dell Pro Precision portfolio, Dell has introduced Dell Deskside Agentic AI, a workstation-based solution designed to run open-weight AI models locally. The company claims that organisations can reduce spend by up to 87 percent compared to cloud APIs over two years with the new solutions.

It has also unveiled Dell Pro Max with GB10 and the Dell Pro Max with GB300. The former is designed for individual agent prototyping, starting with 30 billion up to 200 billion parameter models. The Dell Pro Max with GB300 is powered by Nvidia's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dell Pro Precision 7 Series, Dell Pro Precision 5 Series, Dell Pro Precision Series, Dell Pro Precision 7 T1
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Search Hits All-Time Usage Record During Argentina’s Dramatic World Cup Win Over Egypt
Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Charging Details Confirmed
  2. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India
  3. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c Go on Sale in India Alongside the New Oppo Bubble
  4. Dell's Pro Precision Workstation Lineup Debuts in India: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Mark the End of Flip the Company's Foldables, Tipster Claims
  2. WhatsApp Might Be Working on a Birthday Notification Feature for Saved Contacts
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Listed on Safety Korea Certification Database With Live Images: Report
  4. BSNL Satellite Phone With Inmarsat Connectivity Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Note 17 Pro Battery, Display Details Teased as Handset Surfaces on Taiwan's NCC Database
  6. Xiaomi 18 Pro Detailed Specifications Leaked, Might Feature Two 200-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Series Chip
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Could Borrow Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Features, Tipster Claims
  8. Xbox Game Pass Has Reportedly Lost 4 Million Subscribers Since 2024
  9. Google Photos Updated With Video Remix Feature Powered By Gemini Omni
  10. Dell Pro Precision 5, Pro Precision 7, Pro Precision 7 T1 Series Launched in India With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »