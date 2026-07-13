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  • Moto G77 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Moto G77 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Moto G77 Power is now on sale in India in Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 July 2026 14:37 IST
Moto G77 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

Moto G77 Power sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Moto G77 Power features a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC
  • Moto G77 Power sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display
  • Moto G77 Power ships with Android 16-based Hello UI
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The Moto G77 Power was launched in India on July 8 as the latest addition to the tech firm's mid-range G lineup. The smartphone is now on sale in the country with special launch offers. The Moto G77 Power is available for purchase in three Pantone-curated colour options. The handset is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, along with a 7,000mAh battery. It also ships with support for 30W wired fast charging. The company claims that the Moto G77 Power provides up to 59 hours of battery life. The smartphone also gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Moto G77 Power Price in India, Offers, Availability

The recently launched Moto G77 Power is priced at Rs. 25,999 for the sole variant equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, the company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 with IDFC First Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI credit cards.

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Jio customers can also avail 500GB of cloud storage for 18 months and free access to Google's Gemini Pro plan with the purchase of the Moto G77 Power.

The new handset is now on sale in India via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store. The Moto G77 Power is offered in three colourways, namely Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue.

Moto G77 Power Specifications, Features

The new dual SIM smartphone from Motorola ships with Android 16-based Hello UI. The Moto G77 Power is promised to receive 1 year of OS upgrades and three years of security updates. It is equipped with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz, delivering up to 120Hz touch sampling rate, 391 ppi pixel density, a 90.97 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 1,050 nits peak brightness. The handset also ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Moto G77 Power is a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. It also features an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 59 hours of battery life, and supports 30W wired fast charging and 6W wired reverse charging. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The Moto G77 Power measures 166.23x76.50x8.89mm and weighs about 215g.

In the camera department, the Moto G77 Power boasts a dual rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter on the back, featuring a Sony LYT-600 sensor. The handset also boasts an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, along with a 2-in-1 light sensor. It also features a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 2K/30 fps.

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Moto G77 Power

Moto G77 Power

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
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Further reading: Moto G77 Power, Motorola, Moto G77 Power Price in India, Moto G77 Power Sale, Moto G77 Power Specifications, Moto G77 Power India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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