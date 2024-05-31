Don’t miss out on Flipkart’s Gaming Friday Sale: Best Deals on Top Gaming Laptops

Flipkart is offering discounts on their upcoming sale on multiple gaming laptops. With unique selections from top brands like HP Omen, Acer Predator, and MSI, Flipkart has got you covered, whether you are a casual gamer or a pro.

The upcoming Gaming Friday Sale promises the biggest discounts on popular gaming series from brands such as HP Omen, HP Victus, Acer Predator, Lenovo LOQ, Asus TUF, and Acer Aspire 7 Gaming. This is the perfect time to purchase a gaming laptop, with exciting offers available exclusively on Flipkart. Customers can take advantage of bank offers, no-cost EMI options, exchange deals on old laptops, extended warranties, and more.

Here are some of the best deals that you can get from Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale:

Among the standout deals is the HP Victus which starts at just ₹49,990*. This laptop features an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, and an RTX 2050 GPU, making it a great choice for gamers seeking performance at an affordable price (Link). There's also RTX 3050 option which comes with, priced at ₹72,990*, which offers enhanced performance with Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor GPU and 16 GB of RAM (Link).

MSI's GF63, available for a great deal of ₹62,990*, is another highlight, featuring an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor and the powerful RTX 4060 for top gaming performance. It also comes with 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD storage, and a 144 Hz display for smooth gaming experiences (Link).

Lenovo offers several appealing options, such as the Lenovo LOQ i5 12th Gen RTX 2050 variant for ₹56,990*, which includes 12 GB RAM and a 144 Hz display (Link). The RTX 3050 and RTX 4060 variants are available at ₹72,990* (Link) and ₹79,990* (Link) respectively.

HP's Omen series also has deals running, like the HP Omen which has an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor + RTX 4050 at just ₹84,990* (Link). This laptop also comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 variant which is available at ₹98,990* (Link). Both the models come with 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD and a 144 Hz display.

Acer is also running offers for its Predator laptop which has the Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor and the Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU at ₹89,990* (Link), featuring 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for top-tier gaming performance. The Acers Nitro V i5 13th Gen RTX 4050, priced at ₹65,990* (Link), also provides robust performance with its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD.

Lastly, the newly launched Infinix GT Book is now priced at ₹99,990*, and boasts an Intel Core i9 13th Gen processor, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, and the RTX 4060, making it a powerhouse for gamers (Link).

Don't miss out on these exceptional deals, available exclusively on Flipkart during their Gaming Friday Sale. Upgrade your gaming experience today! For more details and to shop the deals, visit Flipkart.



* Effective prices

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.