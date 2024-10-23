Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024 started in India for all users on October 21 and the ongoing sale will end on October 31. During the ongoing sale, the e-commerce site is offering a wide range of products at a discounted rate including electronic items. This includes large appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines as well as personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. Phones from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, Oppo, Nothing or Motorola are available during the sale at considerably lower prices than the market rates. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals you can get on Apple's iPhones.

People can avail of additional benefits like coupon discounts and exchange or bank offers to lower the effective sale price of the product. SBI card and Mastercard holders are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount during the sale. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can get 5 percent of cashback. Customers can avail of the exchange offers listed on the product pages to get the item at a lower price. Notably, the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits.

The iPhone 16 series was launched in India in September. The top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB option. During the ongoing Flipkart sale, the phone can be bought for as low as Rs. 1,30,410.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was introduced in September 2023, was launched at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base 128GB variant, and this version can now be purchased at Rs. 1,23,999. An older model, like the vanilla iPhone 13 was launched at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB version, and it is currently listed on the e-commerce site at Rs. 49,990.

Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024

