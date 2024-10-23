Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024

Technology News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024: Best Deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 and More

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2024 will end on October 31.

Updated: 23 October 2024 17:33 IST
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024: Best Deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14 and More

iPhone 16 Plus (pictured) was launched on September 10 this year

  • Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024 kicked off on October 21
  • Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can avail of a 5 percent cashback
  • SBI card holders are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024 started in India for all users on October 21 and the ongoing sale will end on October 31. During the ongoing sale, the e-commerce site is offering a wide range of products at a discounted rate including electronic items. This includes large appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines as well as personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. Phones from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, Oppo, Nothing or Motorola are available during the sale at considerably lower prices than the market rates. Here, we have compiled a list of the best deals you can get on Apple's iPhones.

People can avail of additional benefits like coupon discounts and exchange or bank offers to lower the effective sale price of the product. SBI card and Mastercard holders are eligible for a 10 percent instant discount during the sale. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can get 5 percent of cashback. Customers can avail of the exchange offers listed on the product pages to get the item at a lower price. Notably, the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these additional benefits.

The iPhone 16 series was launched in India in September. The top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB option. During the ongoing Flipkart sale, the phone can be bought for as low as Rs. 1,30,410.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which was introduced in September 2023, was launched at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base 128GB variant, and this version can now be purchased at Rs. 1,23,999. An older model, like the vanilla iPhone 13 was launched at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB version, and it is currently listed on the e-commerce site at Rs. 49,990.

Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,900 Rs. 1,30,410 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Pro Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 1,16,910 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 89,900 Rs. 80,910 Buy Now
iPhone 16 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 71,910 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Pro Max Rs. 1,59,900 Rs. 1,18,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Pro Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 99,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Plus Rs. 89,900 Rs. 63,900 Buy Now
iPhone 15 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 55,900 Buy Now
iPhone 14 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 50,900 Buy Now
iPhone 13 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 49,900 Buy Now
 
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
