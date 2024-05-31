Technology News

Jack Dorsey-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘Ocean’ Moves Headquarters to El Salvador

Ocean Mining pool is registered in the US and will move to San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2024 14:43 IST
Jack Dorsey-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘Ocean’ Moves Headquarters to El Salvador

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Ocean says it is working on decentralising crypto mining and help miners control their operations

Highlights
  • Ocean Mining closed a $6.2 million funding round in December 2023
  • Jack Dorsey led the funding round for Ocean Mining
  • Ocean Mining was founded by Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr
Advertisement

Ocean Mining, a Bitcoin mining pool backed by Block head Jack Dorsey, has established its global headquarters in El Salvador. The country's pro-crypto policies are what attracted this crypto mining pool to move there. Crypto mining operations are known to be very power intensive, which has led to several nations discouraging and even banning these businesses. For Ocean, El Salvador has emerged as the top choice of location to set up its global headquarters — it became the first country in the world to legalise Bitcoin as a legal tender in 2021.

Ocean Mining to Move Headquarters to El Salvador

Founded in Wyoming, Ocean Mining closed a $6.2 million (roughly Rs. 51 crore) funding round led by Dorsey In December 2023. In the coming months, Ocean plans to bring awareness and training programmes around Bitcoin to the Salvadoran citizens.

“With places like Venezuela and the EU imposing legislation to ban Bitcoin mining, El Salvador's political stance was in stark contrast and a beacon of hope for the industry. To further our decentralisation efforts, we needed a global presence, and El Salvador was the obvious choice,” Ocean Mining President Mark Artymko said in a prepared statement. .

The company says that it is looking to bring decentralisation to the crypto mining sector. In the wider picture, Ocean claims, it is looking to help crypto miners take control of their operations.

“For us it is about shifting the balance of power away from a handful of pools and bringing miners of all sizes closer to the nucleus of Bitcoin. Bringing these features to market from our new global hub in El Salvador will ensure maximum reach and adoption in a safe regulatory environment,” said Ocean's Global Head of Sales, a person known as 'Bitcoin Mechanic'.

Along with its pro-Bitcoin policies, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is also working on creating a ‘Bitcoin City' where operations and businesses related to the cryptocurrency could work and harness power from volcanic energy to conduct mining operations.

Last month, Dorsey-led payments firm Block announced the creation of its Bitcoin mining chip that is aimed at decentralising the supply of Bitcoin mining hardware.

Moving forward, Block has decided to design a full Bitcoin mining system based on the feedback it has received from the community of miners. Dorsey wishes to address challenges related to pre-sale discovery, purchasing, reliability on mining hardware, maintenance of machines, as well as post-sale support.

On a global level, the market cap of the crypto mining sector is projected to grow to $5.55 billion (roughly Rs. 46,274 crore) by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12 percent in the forecast period (2024-2031), according to a report by market intelligence firm SkyQuest.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ocean, Bitcoin mining, El Salvador, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Don’t miss out on Flipkart’s Gaming Friday Sale: Best Deals on Top Gaming Laptops

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘Ocean’ Moves Headquarters to El Salvador
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 Debut With Up to 3.1K Display
  2. Vivo S19, S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: See Price
  3. Apple Will Reportedly Unveil These AI Features at WWDC 2024
  4. OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  6. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Key Specifications Revealed Via TENAA Listing
  7. You Can Now 'Pin' Feeds on Threads With This TweetDeck-Style View
  8. Oppo Reno 12F 5G May Launch Soon Globally, and in India
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Offers Prepaid Plans With Free Netflix Subscription
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Devices to Get AI-Powered Search Feature for Personalised Content Recommendations
  2. Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jack Dorsey-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘Ocean’ Moves Headquarters to El Salvador
  4. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  5. Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models
  6. Instagram's Threads Updated With TweetDeck-Style View, Multi-Column Feeds on Desktop Website
  7. iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Key Specifications Revealed Via TENAA Listing
  9. Apple Could Introduce AI Notification Summary, Conversational Voice for Siri at WWDC 2024: Report
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Logs Minor Gains as Prices of Most Altcoins Tumble Amid Market Volatility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »