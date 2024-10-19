Technology News
Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Offers Revealed: Best Deals on iPhone, Samsung, Motorola and Nothing Phones

SBI credit and debit card holders can avail of a 10 percent discount on transactions during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 October 2024 17:52 IST
Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Offers Revealed: Best Deals on iPhone, Samsung, Motorola and Nothing Phones

iPhone 15 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 during the upcoming sale

  • Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will begin on October 21
  • The upcoming sale event will bring discounts on several smartphones
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available for Rs. 37,999 on Flipkart
Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale will begin on Sunday (October 20) for Flipkart Plus and VIP customers and the company's festival-themed sale event will be available to all customers on the platform a day later. The e-commerce platform is competing with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which began a few weeks ago. The upcoming sale will bring discounts on several smartphones, making it one of the best times to upgrade your existing iPhone or Android handset. We've handpicked a few deals for you, to help you calculate the best discounts during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale: How to Avail of Bank Card Discounts

While the prices of several smartphones will drop during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you can actually take advantage of additional bank card offers on several products to further lower the cost of your purchase. During this sale event, you can make purchases using an SBI debit or credit card to avail of a 10 percent discount, if your transaction exceeds a specific amount. The list of deals below are inclusive of these bank discounts.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is still underway — with discounts for ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank card holders — so make sure to check for discounts on both platforms before you make a purchase. 

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price Product Link  
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now  
iPhone 15 Plus Rs. 79,900 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now  
Samsung Galaxy S23 Rs. 79,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now  
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Rs. 54,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now  
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Rs. 27,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now  
Nothing Phone 2a Rs. 25,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now  
Moto G45 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now  
Realme 12X Rs. 14,999 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now  
Moto G85 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now  
iPhone 15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Varied finishes to choose from
  • Slim IP68-rated design
  • Vibrant 144Hz display
  • Charges up quickly
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming cameras
  • Poor video recording
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Moto G45 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera
  • Reliable battery life
  • Bad
  • Subpar macro camera
  • Dim LCD screen
  • Slow charging
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
  • Notification spam
Read detailed Motorola Moto G45 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Moto G85 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, curved display
  • Reliable day-to-day, gaming performance
  • Good primary, macro cameras
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (can be uninstalled)
  • Notification spam
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
Read detailed Moto G85 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
