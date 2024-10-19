Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale will begin on Sunday (October 20) for Flipkart Plus and VIP customers and the company's festival-themed sale event will be available to all customers on the platform a day later. The e-commerce platform is competing with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which began a few weeks ago. The upcoming sale will bring discounts on several smartphones, making it one of the best times to upgrade your existing iPhone or Android handset. We've handpicked a few deals for you, to help you calculate the best discounts during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale: How to Avail of Bank Card Discounts

While the prices of several smartphones will drop during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you can actually take advantage of additional bank card offers on several products to further lower the cost of your purchase. During this sale event, you can make purchases using an SBI debit or credit card to avail of a 10 percent discount, if your transaction exceeds a specific amount. The list of deals below are inclusive of these bank discounts.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is still underway — with discounts for ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank card holders — so make sure to check for discounts on both platforms before you make a purchase.

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones

