  Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced With Early Access for Plus, VIP Users: See Top Deals, Bank Offers

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced With Early Access for Plus, VIP Users: See Top Deals, Bank Offers

Flipkart Plus and VIP users will be able to access Big Diwali 2024 sale deals a day before other customers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 October 2024 18:34 IST
Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced With Early Access for Plus, VIP Users: See Top Deals, Bank Offers

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale will begin on October 21

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale starts on October 21 for regular customers
  • The iPhone 15 will go on sale for Rs. 49,999 during the sale
  • Customers can also buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 for Rs. 37,999
Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale is set to kick off next week and the e-commerce platform's upcoming festive season is set to bring several deals and discounts on a range of consumer electronics products, including smartphones. As usual, Flipkart Plus and VIP customers will get access to the sale a day before other users. The platform has started teasing some of the top deals that will be available during the sale event along with bank card offers that will let buyers maximise their savings.

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date, Bank Discounts Announced

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale will begin on October 21. However, if you're a Flipkart Plus or VIP customer, you can access some of the top deals on the e-commerce platform one day in advance — October 20. It comes on the heels of the recently concluded Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav and Big Billion Days sales.

During the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale, customers will have access to several deals on smartphones and other consumer electronics products. However, SBI debit and credit card holders will be able to avail of an additional 10 percent discount on transactions above a certain amount. Keep in mind that most of the deals teased by Flipkart ahead of the sale will be inclusive of bank card discounts. 

Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Deals Teased 

A dedicated landing page for the Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale on the app reveals that the iPhone 15 will be available for Rs. 49,999 when the sale begins. Customers will also be able to purchase Apple's MacBook M2 at a discounted price, which is yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, previous generation AirPods models will be available for less than Rs. 9,999 during the sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 sale. Customers will also be able to purchase the Galaxy S23 FE for Rs. 29,249, according to the e-commerce platform. The iPad (2021) with 64GB of storage will be on sale at Rs. 17,499, as part of the upcoming sale. 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
India Tops Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index for Second Consecutive Year
Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced With Early Access for Plus, VIP Users: See Top Deals, Bank Offers
