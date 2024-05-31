Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude 3 AI Models

Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models

Anthropic’s Tool Use is essentially an AI agent that can be programmed to do specific tasks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2024 13:50 IST
Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models

Photo Credit: Anthropic

Tool Use is available on Anthropic Messages API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI

Highlights
  • Anthropic's Tool Use lets Claude to interact with external tools and APIs
  • To utilise Tool Use, a user will need to be proficient in coding
  • Tool Use from Anthropic will be priced based on volume of text processed
Advertisement

Anthropic is rolling out a new feature for Claude-3, its family of artificial intelligence (AI) models. Dubbed 'Tool Use' (or Function Calling), this feature enables Claude to interact with external tools and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to perform a wide variety of tasks. This way, the AI chatbot can perform tasks which are more specific to the user, such as finding the best meeting based on attendee availability and analysing large financial data to offer future predictions and actionable insights.

How Anthropic's Tool Use Feature Works

The new Tool Use feature is an AI Agent, similar to GPTs by OpenAI or recently announced Gems and Copilot (via Copilot Studio) by Google and Microsoft, respectively. Essentially, these are mini chatbots that can be created by adding an external database to make them specialists in one particular task, unlike the generalist chatbots which can do a little bit of everything but have limited accuracy.

In Anthropic's case, however, these AI agents work slightly differently than their competitors. Instead of using natural language prompts, users must utilise an API (for the data) and code its functionality into Claude. While this might not be possible for everyone, those with sufficient knowledge of coding can create powerful function-calling tools for various purposes.

The AI firm does not have access to the internet and is trained on offline data. So, users can also use Tool Use to add information about a recent sporting event or a workplace conference and get it to analyse the same. The tool is now generally available across all the Claude-3 models on the Anthropic Messages API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI.

How Anthropic's Tool Use Feature Improves Claude-3

In a blog post, the AI firm highlighted several business-related use cases for the tool. These range from finding particular details from a large database of invoices to reducing data entry workload to responding to technical customer queries instantly by accessing product details. But these can also be used for personal use.

For example, since Tool Use also accepts images as input, users can share a large album of their pictures in different outfits along with details of outfits they want to purchase and ask the AI whether these would look good on them. They can also ask more complex queries such as suggesting a 5-day office outfit suggestion. Interestingly, the company claims Claude-3 can handle hundreds of simple tools and a smaller number of complex tools simultaneously.

With this release, most of the major AI firms have offered AI agents with their chatbots. If you wish to experience these agents for free, the GPT Store is a good place to start as OpenAI has made it available globally, free of cost.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Anthropic, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Instagram's Threads Updated With TweetDeck-Style View, Multi-Column Feeds on Desktop Website
Don’t miss out on Flipkart’s Gaming Friday Sale: Best Deals on Top Gaming Laptops

Related Stories

Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 Debut With Up to 3.1K Display
  2. Realme GT 6 India Launch Confirmed, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo 6
  3. Apple Will Reportedly Unveil These AI Features at WWDC 2024
  4. You Can Now Try Custom GPTs via ChatGPT for Free
  5. You Can Now Minimise Tabs as Floating Windows on Google Chrome
  6. Lava Yuva 5G With Unisoc T750 5G SoC Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website: Report
  8. JioFinance App Launched in Beta With These Finance, Banking Features
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Offers Prepaid Plans With Free Netflix Subscription
#Latest Stories
  1. Jack Dorsey-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘Ocean’ Moves Headquarters to El Salvador
  2. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  3. Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models
  4. Instagram's Threads Updated With TweetDeck-Style View, Multi-Column Feeds on Desktop Website
  5. iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Key Specifications Revealed Via TENAA Listing
  7. Apple Could Introduce AI Notification Summary, Conversational Voice for Siri at WWDC 2024: Report
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Logs Minor Gains as Prices of Most Altcoins Tumble Amid Market Volatility
  9. Google Explains Bizarre Responses by AI Overviews, Reveals Measures to Improve Feature
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Indian Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Batteries Bag BIS Certification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »