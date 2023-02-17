Technology News

Croma TGIF Sale 2023: Best Offers on Electronics, Laptops, and Mobiles

We’ve handpicked some of the best deals you can grab during Croma’s TGIF sale.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2023 10:29 IST
Croma TGIF Sale 2023: Best Offers on Electronics, Laptops, and Mobiles

Photo Credit: Croma (screenshot)

Croma TGIF Sale brings exciting discounts on a large selection of electronics

Highlights
  • Croma TGIF sale has kicked off with hundreds of great deals and offers
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals you can grab today
  • Croma TGIF 2023 sale will be open until February 26

Croma's TGIF sale is finally here. The Croma TGIF 2023 sale will remain open from February 16 to 26. If you are in the market for a new TV, smartphone, laptop, or anything else, you should take advantage of the fantastic deals and offers available during the sale. With discounts on popular products, Croma's TGIF sale has something for everyone. There are plenty of deals, from budget-friendly options to top-of-the-line devices. We've rounded up some great deals and bundled offers you can grab on popular mobile phones, laptops, and other electronics.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is now available at a discounted price of just Rs. 33,499 (MRP: Rs. 40,999) during Croma's TGIF sale. It is a mid-range smartphone with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 2100 octa-core processor and features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The device also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone's camera setup is another highlight, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The device also has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit card users can enjoy an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 during the sale.

Buy now at Rs. 33,499 (MRP: Rs. 40,999)

Acer Aspire 5

Acer Aspire 5 is available at a discounted price of just Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 81,999) during Croma's TGIF sale, making it a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a high-performance laptop. It boasts a 15.6-inch IPS display and an Intel Core i5 12th Generation processor. It has 8GB DDR4 RAM and a lightning-fast 512GB SSD ROM. There's also an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card that can easily handle the most demanding tasks. You can get this laptop at an unbeatable price during Croma's TGIF sale. There's also an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 when you use your HDFC Bank credit card.

Buy now at Rs. 59,999 (MRP: Rs. 81,999)

Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

During Croma's TGIF sale, you can get the Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine at a discounted price of just Rs. 12,490 (MRP: Rs. 20,000). With its features like Anti-Tangle Technology, Pulsator Wash, and Magic Cube Drum, you can be sure it will clean your clothes efficiently. Plus, with a 5-star rating from BEE, this washing machine is both eco-friendly and energy-efficient. Moreover, the ten-wash programs are designed to cater to all types of fabrics, and the 24-month warranty and 10-year motor warranty provide peace of mind.

Buy now at Rs. 12,490 (MRP: Rs. 20,000)

OnePlus Y Series 40

During the Croma TGIF Sale, the OnePlus Y Series 40-inch Smart Android TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999). With a full-HD LED display, 60Hz refresh rate, and 20W speakers with Dolby Audio, you can enjoy a stunning visual and audio experience. Furthermore, the Android operating system ensures that you can access streaming platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and the bonus of Google Assistant makes this television an intelligent choice. In addition, Croma has further sweetened the deal by giving ICICI Bank credit cardholders an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 when they pay via EMI or use their credit card during the sale.

Buy now at Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999)

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential could be the perfect addition to your party. With a powerful output of 100W and a 2.1 channel configuration, this speaker is designed to fill the room with sound. It is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999). The Bluetooth v5.1, USB, and Aux connectivity options make it easy to play music from various devices. In addition, a PartyBox App allows you to control the lighting and other features, making it easy to create a party atmosphere. Moreover, with an IPX4 splashproof rating, you don't have to worry about spills ruining your fun. And the best part? You can get it at a steal price during the Croma TGIF sale.

Buy now at Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is now available at a discounted price of just Rs. 13,999 (MRP: 17,999) during Croma's TGIF sale. This phone delivers stunning visuals and smooth performance with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Plus, you also get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with a dedicated memory card slot). The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor ensures fast performance, and the 50-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera allow you to capture stunning photos and selfies. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Buy now at Rs. 13,999 (MRP: 17,999)

So, what are you waiting for? With amazing deals on popular products, Croma's TGIF sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gadgets and enjoy a superior experience. So make sure to take advantage of this limited-time sale. Then, start shopping to make the most of the discounts and offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
