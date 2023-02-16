Technology News

Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma Right Now

We’ve handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on laptops under Rs. 50,000 today.

Written by Devansh Dixit, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 16 February 2023 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Croma is offering great deals on a large selection of laptops

Highlights
  • Croma is offering discounts on laptops for personal and business usage
  • We've handpicked the best laptop deals under Rs. 50,000
  • Croma is also offering a bunch of bundled offers

From Acer Aspire 3 to Lenovo IdeaPad 1, Croma is offering a great deal on select laptops under Rs. 50,000. Users willing to buy the laptops can also avail an additional 10 percent cashback on using ICICI Bank credit card through EMI payment. Meanwhile, using an ICICI Bank debit card can offer an instant 10 percent discount on the purchase. All the laptops here come with Windows 11 pre-installed, except the Asus X513EA-BQ322TS that has Windows 10. If you are looking to purchase a laptop under Rs. 50,000, here are some of the options for you.

Acer Aspire 3

Acer Aspire 3 is an excellent choice for a laptop that can easily handle everyday tasks. It features a 15.6-inch LED-backlit display that delivers clear visuals. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3 12th Generation processor, backed by 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB internal storage. With this configuration, the Acer Aspire 3 can handle web browsing, document editing, and multimedia playback tasks. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, providing users with the latest features and security updates. In addition, the Intel UHD graphics chip on the laptop is suitable for basic graphics tasks. The Acer Aspire 3 has MS Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed, a valuable addition for users who need to work with productivity software. At a price point of Rs. 40,990, the Acer Aspire 3 offers good value for money.

Offers:

• 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card if you choose to pay via EMI • 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit card

Buy now at Rs. 40,990

Dell Inspiron 3515

Dell Inspiron 3515 features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display that offers sharp visuals. The laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 3450U processor, which provides excellent performance for demanding tasks. It also comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB external storage, and 256GB internal storage, providing ample space to store your files and data. The laptop runs Windows 11 and comes with AMD Radeon graphics for smooth gaming experience. Additionally, it has with MS Office Home & Student 2021 pre-installed, making it a complete package for productivity. Priced at Rs. 49,490, it is a good value-for-money option for those who need a powerful machine for their daily needs.

Offers:

• 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card if you choose to pay via EMI • 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit card

Buy now at Rs. 49,490

Asus X513EA-BQ322TS

Asus X513EA-BQ322TS, with a 15.6-inch FHD LED-Backlit display that provides a clear and vivid viewing experience, is a good option for a reliable laptop for everyday use. With 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB storage, this laptop is perfect for multitasking and storing essential files. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Generation processor and comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The laptop also features Intel UHD graphics, which can handle basic graphic tasks. It is priced at Rs. 44,990.

Offers:

• 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card if you choose to pay via EMI • 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit card

Buy now at Rs. 44,990

Lenovo IdeaPad 1

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is an excellent choice for a budget laptop with good performance. It features a 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare display that offers clear and sharp visuals. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage, this laptop can easily handle most tasks. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The laptop also features an AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card, which is ideal for basic graphic tasks. Additionally, it has helpful software such as Lenovo Utility, Lenovo Vantage, and McAfee LiveSafe. The laptop can be availed on Croma at just Rs. 47,990.

Offers:

• 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card if you choose to pay via EMI • 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit card

Buy now at Rs. 47,990

Asus Vivobook 14

ASUS Vivobook 14 is a compact and efficient laptop that offers great value. It features a 14-inch FHD display that provides a clear and vivid viewing experience and is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Generation processor that delivers fast and reliable performance. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage, the laptop is perfect for multitasking and storing important files. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed and includes MS Office Home & Student 2021 software. The ASUS Vivobook 14 costs Rs. 39,990.

Offers:

• 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card if you choose to pay via EMI • 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit card

Buy now at Rs. 39,990

HP 15s-fq2717TU

The HP 15s-fq2717TU, a well-equipped laptop suitable for personal and professional use, features a 15.6-inch FHD display that provides a clear and vivid viewing experience. The laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 11th Generation processor and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. In addition, the laptop has pre-installed MS Office Home & Student 2021, HP Documentation, and HP Smart, making it a complete package right out of the box. Croma offers the laptop at Rs. 41,990.

Offers:

• Get an instant discount of Rs. 4000 on an HDFC Bank credit card. 

Buy now at Rs. 41,990

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Croma Offers, Croma, Laptop Deals
