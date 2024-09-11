Apple announced that the stable version of iOS 18 will be rolled out to eligible devices on September 16. The announcement was made during the company's “It's Glowtime” event on Monday. However, users can also choose to stay on iOS 17 and receive security updates for a while. This concession will be useful for those users who do not want to immediately update to the new operating system and deal with minor bugs and glitches, which could be present at launch.

iPhone Users Might Be Able to Remain on iOS 17 for a While

While the norm is to update to the new version of the OS once it is available, iPhone users can continue to stay on iOS 17, as per a 9to5Mac report. Apple released the iOS 17.7 Release Candidate (RC) on Monday for developers and public beta testers alongside the iOS 18 RC, which means that the update will be available to users who aren't in a rush to try out iOS 18.

While the iOS 17.7 RC does not reportedly contain any new features, it comes with the latest security patches and bug fixes. Apple also offered users iOS 16 security updates for a short period when iOS 17 was released last year.

If the same trend continues this year, iOS 17 security updates might be available to users beyond the arrival of iOS 18. After a certain period, security updates will only be released to devices that do not support iOS 18, as the upcoming update is compatible with all phones that run on iOS 17.

The users who decide to not update their device to the latest OS will miss out on all the new features such as Home Screen customisation, Apple Intelligence, redesigned Control Centre, replaceable Lock Screen icons, and more. However, they will be able to avoid any minor bugs or glitches in the new OS, which might take a few weeks for the tech giant to iron out. This could be crucial if the iPhone is a daily driver or is used for work-related use cases.