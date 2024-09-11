Technology News
English Edition

Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report

iOS 17 security updates will continue to be available for a while after iOS 18 is released.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2024 20:37 IST
Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

The global stable version of the iOS 18 update will be released on September 16

Highlights
  • Apple released a new iOS 17.7 Release Candidate on Monday
  • The update was released for developers and public beta testers
  • Apple also released the iOS 18 Release Candidate on the same day
Advertisement

Apple announced that the stable version of iOS 18 will be rolled out to eligible devices on September 16. The announcement was made during the company's “It's Glowtime” event on Monday. However, users can also choose to stay on iOS 17 and receive security updates for a while. This concession will be useful for those users who do not want to immediately update to the new operating system and deal with minor bugs and glitches, which could be present at launch.

iPhone Users Might Be Able to Remain on iOS 17 for a While 

While the norm is to update to the new version of the OS once it is available, iPhone users can continue to stay on iOS 17, as per a 9to5Mac report. Apple released the iOS 17.7 Release Candidate (RC) on Monday for developers and public beta testers alongside the iOS 18 RC, which means that the update will be available to users who aren't in a rush to try out iOS 18.

While the iOS 17.7 RC does not reportedly contain any new features, it comes with the latest security patches and bug fixes. Apple also offered users iOS 16 security updates for a short period when iOS 17 was released last year.

If the same trend continues this year, iOS 17 security updates might be available to users beyond the arrival of iOS 18. After a certain period, security updates will only be released to devices that do not support iOS 18, as the upcoming update is compatible with all phones that run on iOS 17.

The users who decide to not update their device to the latest OS will miss out on all the new features such as Home Screen customisation, Apple Intelligence, redesigned Control Centre, replaceable Lock Screen icons, and more. However, they will be able to avoid any minor bugs or glitches in the new OS, which might take a few weeks for the tech giant to iron out. This could be crucial if the iPhone is a daily driver or is used for work-related use cases.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 18, iOS 17, iPhone, Apple event
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
MG Windsor EV With 331km Range, 80 Connected Car Features Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 Could Start on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Renders Leak Online; Suggests Flatter Design
  3. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus 13 Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With This Unannounced SoC
  6. Microsoft-Backed G42 Unveils Hindi Large Language Model Nanda for India
  7. You Should Be Able to Stay on iOS 17 Even After iOS 18 is Released
  8. MG Windsor EV Launched in India With These Features
  9. HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Launched in India: See Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Continue Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates After iOS 18 Rolls Out: Report
  2. MG Windsor EV With 331km Range, 80 Connected Car Features Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G With YouTube and UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Chrome Is Getting Three New AI-Powered Features to Make Accessing Tabs Easier
  5. Sonos Ace Headphones With Up to 30-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Bumble Plans to Introduce New AI-Powered Features Including Photo Picker: Report
  7. Honor 200 Series Gets Flagship AI-Powered Features in India With Latest MR2 Update
  8. Indodax Crypto Exchange Suspends Services After Alleged $22 Million Hack
  9. NXP Semiconductors to Invest Over $1 Billion in India Pushing R&D Efforts
  10. Vivo T3 Ultra Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 12 Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »