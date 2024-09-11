iOS 18 Release Candidate (RC) update is bringing a new feature which aims to enhance the video-capturing experience on iPhone. Apple says with its upcoming operating system (OS) update for the iPhone 16 and previous models, users will be able to pause live video recordings. While the pause video feature sounds simple enough and has been present on Android for a long time, the Cupertino-based tech giant now seems to have caught up with its primary competitor following its anticipated rollout.

Pause Video Recordings on iPhone

According to Apple, the iOS 18 RC update was rolled out mere hours after the global debut of iPhone 16 and it brings the option to pause live video recordings. It appears as a floating option in the camera viewfinder. Once the recording is commenced, users will now see a pause button on the left side, alongside the other ‘stop recording' and ‘snapshot' options.

Option to Pause Live Video Recordings on iPhone

Prior to the iOS 18 RC update, users did not have the option to pause live video recording. Instead, they had to stop and start the recording and stitch them together to make a single clip. Thus, it could potentially increase the convenience factor for those who frequently shoot videos on their iPhone.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the feature's availability by downloading and installing the iOS 18 RC update.

Apple's latest beta update comes with the build number 22A3354. It does not include any other new features but carries over the additions which the iPhone maker introduced with previous developer and public beta updates, including new ways to customise the home and lock screens, a new Passwords app, a revamped Photos app, and more options in the Control Centre. iPhone users will also be able to record calls and have their transcriptions in the Notes app. These features join other quality-of-life improvements that are expected to arrive on the iPhone soon.

The rollout of the iOS 18 RC update comes a week before the OS update is officially introduced for public users. Its release date is set for September 16 globally.