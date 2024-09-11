MG Windsor electric vehicle (EV) was launched in India on Wednesday. The British automotive company says the Windsor EV is its first “intelligent CUV” or crossover utility vehicle. Its name is inspired by the Windsor Castle in the UK. Built on the company's ‘Pure EV' platform, it is a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV, which is sold in Indonesia and other markets, and it boasts a range of up to 331km, Aero Lounge seats, an Infinity View glass roof, voice commands based on artificial intelligence (AI) and over 80 connected features leveraging i-SMART technology.

It is the first vehicle launched since the establishment of JSW MG Motor India as a joint venture between India's JSW Group and China-based SAIC Motor, and joins the MG ZS EV and Comet EV as the electric vehicle options in the company's lineup.

MG Windsor EV Price in India

MG Windsor EV price in India starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company says this is just an introductory pricing. Pre-reservations have commenced, and the vehicle's exclusive test drive will kick off on September 26. Bookings for the MG Windsor EV will start on October 3.

It is being offered in three variants — Excite, Exclusive, and Essence — and four colourways: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green. With the debut of Windsor EV, MG has also introduced a Battery as a Service (BaaS) ownership program, which eliminates the upfront cost of the battery, enabling the buyer to only pay for only its usage. This program starts at Rs. 3.5 per kilometre for battery.

First owners of the MG Windsor EV will benefit from the lifetime battery warranty. The company is also offering one year of free public charging via the eHUB by MG app. MG Windsor EV owners can also benefit from a 3-60 month assured buyback plan which is claimed to help the vehicle retain 60 percent of its value for up to a period of 3 years or mileage of 45,000 kilometres — whichever comes first.

MG Windsor EV Design

MG Windsor EV interior cabin

According to the company, MG Windsor EV is a CUV, despite featuring a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV)-like AeroGlide design. It can be perceived as a crossover between a sedan and a sports utility vehicle (SUV), borrowing select elements from both platforms. In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,295 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,677 mm in height. The EV has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, which could potentially result in more space for passengers at the back compared to the MG ZS EV.

In terms of design, the Windsor EV gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels LED daytime running lights (DRLs), vertically stacked LED headlamps and taillights, integrated spoiler and flush-fitting door handles. An illuminated MG logo in placed at the front alongside the charging inlet. Inspired by the Wuling Cloud EV, MG's latest EV in India also comes with a glass roof which the company calls ‘Infinity View'.

MG Windsor EV Features

The Windsor EV has a cabin with Knight Black interiors that is equipped with several features such as 135-degree multi-step reclining seats (or Aero Lounge), ambient lighting with 256 colour options, a digital driver's display and a 15.6-inch main infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay support. Other interior features include a 9-way speaker system and rear AC vents.

With a five-seater configuration, Windsor EV's rear seats can recline in a 60:40 manner, while it also gets a 604-litre boot capacity and an electrically operated tailgate.

The electric vehicle with over 80 connected car features such as a digital Bluetooth key, leveraging the company's i-SMART technology. Users can share their keys with others via the smartphone, eliminating the need for a physical key handover for driving the vehicle. Backed by AI, it also accepts voice commands.

MG Windsor EV Powertrain, Battery and Safety

MG says the Windsor EV is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, mounted at the front axle, which churns out 134bhp and 200 Nm of torque. However, the company has not revealed its top speed. Making this possible is a 38-kWh lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cell battery, which is similar to the battery technology used in MG ZS EV. It is claimed to provide a range of up to 331 kilometres on a single charge.

For safety, the MG Windsor EV comes with a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera. It also gets six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality and disc brakes and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).