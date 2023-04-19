Technology News

Apple Saket, Delhi's First Apple Store Previewed Ahead of Opening on April 20

Apple is set to open its second store in India, two days after it inaugurated Apple BKC which is located in Mumbai.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 18:46 IST
Apple Saket, Delhi's First Apple Store Previewed Ahead of Opening on April 20

Apple Saket's upcoming 'Today at Apple' sessions are completely booked until May 2

Highlights
  • Apple Saket is set to become the company's second store in India
  • The company recently celebrated its 25th year of existence in India
  • Apple Saket will also feature 'Today at Apple' sessions like other stores

Apple announced that it will open Apple Saket, the company's first store in the national capital, on Thursday. The Cupertino firm on Wednesday previewed the new store to media outlets a day ahead of the official inauguration. Earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the company's first store in the country in Mumbai, 15 years after the first Apple product was launched in India. The iPhone maker also announced that Apple Saket and the company's other operations in India are carbon neutral and run on renewable energy.

In a press release, Apple said that the new store, located in Select City Walk Mall in Delhi, will open on Thursday at 10am IST. The company has also announced that customers will be able to sign up for 'Today at Apple' sessions at the store in Delhi. However, the company's website indicates that all sessions scheduled up to May 2 have already been fully booked.

At Apple Saket, customers will have access to the latest iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, Mac, and Apple TV models from the company. In addition, the store's walls are lined with accessories for supported devices. The store also has space reserved for Today at Apple sessions, where customers can get familiar with their devices and how to use Apple's various services. The Apple Pickup facility also allows customers to purchase devices online and then collect them at the store. 

apple saket store delhi indoors apple saket

Apple Saket will offer access to all of Apple's latest products

 

Gadgets 360 visited Apple Saket on Wednesday as part of a media preview of the store. The store appears to be smaller in size compared to its Mumbai counterpart, Apple BKC, which was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday. Cook is also said to have planned to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing visit to the country.

Until earlier this week, customers in India were serviced through Authorised Apple stores. The new Apple BKC store in Mumbai and the Apple Saket store in Delhi will stock every product and accessory launched by Apple in the country, while offering customers the same experience as Apple stores in other countries.

According to the iPhone maker, Apple Saket has 70 retail employees that hail from 18 states across the country. These employees speak more than 15 languages collectively, Apple says. Like other Apple stores, customers can also set up an appointment at the Genius Bar to receive help from Apple Experts for issues related to devices, subscriptions, and digital service, according to the company.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Apple Saket, Delhi's First Apple Store Previewed Ahead of Opening on April 20
