Google Pixel Fold Will Reportedly Launch in June; Leaked Design Renders Show 2 Colour Options

The Pixel Fold will likely be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 April 2023 17:49 IST
Google Pixel Fold Will Reportedly Launch in June; Leaked Design Renders Show 2 Colour Options

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ HowToiSolve

Google Pixel Fold leaked design renders show two different colour variants

  • Pixel Fold will be Google’s first foldable smartphone
  • The device is likely to compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • It will reportedly have a larger battery than the Samsung foldable

Google is expected to launch the Pixel Fold smartphone later this year. It will be the first foldable handset to be released by the Mountain View, California-based tech giant. The highly anticipated device has also made the headlines quite frequently in recent weeks. There have been reports and rumours about its design and specifications, as well as leaks and speculations over its price and launch date. Google has scheduled its annual I/O event on May 10 this year, and many were expecting the Pixel Fold to launch during the event. A new report, however, suggests a different release timeline.

According to a CNBC report, the Google Pixel Fold device is scheduled to launch in June this year. The report cites internal Google documents viewed by the publication. On one hand, this report rebukes the leak that the Pixel Fold will launch on May 10 at the Google I/O event. On the other hand, it reiterates an earlier report that suggested that the first Google foldable smartphone will launch in June.

The report adds that the Pixel Fold, internally known as "Felix," claims to be the "most durable hinge on a foldable" phone. It will cost around $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1,39,800) and compete with the $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,900) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, as per the report. As reported previously, the CNBC report reiterates that the Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, the same one that was used in last year's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones.

Google plans to make the Pixel Fold water-resistant and pocket-sized, with an outer display measuring 5.8 inches, according to the report which adds, citing photos of the handset, that it will open like a book to expose a small tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen, the same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It reportedly weighs 10 ounces or 283 grams, making it significantly heavier than the Samsung foldable, but it also carries a larger battery that Google claims will last 24 hours or up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

The CNBC report adds that the internal documents claim Google plans to offer a free Pixel Watch, the company's latest smartwatch, along with each Pixel Fold purchase. The company is also likely to extend a trade-in offer to exchange Pixel, iPhone or any Android phone for a discount on the Pixel Fold smartphone.

Photos leaked by OnLeaks and HowToiSolve show that the Pixel Fold will measure 158.7mm x 139.7mm x 5.7mm (8.3mm including rear camera bump) in size while unfolded. The device will reportedly be available in Silver and Black colour options.

This report says that there will be a 7.69-inch sized inner display in the upcoming Pixel Fold with a right-sided single hole-punch camera slot, and the cover display will have a 5.79-inch display with a centred hole-punch selfie camera slot. The three rear cameras are located alongside an LED flash module on the back panel in an elevated rectangular module, according to the leaked photos.

The SIM tray is seen at the base edge of the outer screen in the leaked photos, and a USB-C Charging Port is at the bottom part of the edge of the foldable screen. Notably, there is no 3.5 mm jack visible in the leaked photos. Two speakers — one at the upper edge of the main screen and one close to the USB-C port at the lower edge of the outer display — are seen in the photos. Mic ports are seen both at the top and the bottom edge of the devices.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Fold, Google Fold leaks, Google Fold design renders, Google Fold specifications, Google, Google Pixel Watch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel Fold Will Reportedly Launch in June; Leaked Design Renders Show 2 Colour Options
