Apple Store Festive Offers are currently live in India. The tech giant is offering lucrative deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and more. Apple is extending cashback offers of up to Rs. 10,000 on select payment methods as part of these offers. Customers can avail no-cost EMI benefits for up to 12 months as well. For a limited period, interested buyers can get free Beats earbuds with select iPhone models, too. Notably, e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart are also offering a host of Apple products at discounted rates during their ongoing Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales.

Apple Store Festive Offers: Details, Validity

Apple is extending some deals and discounts as part of its Festive Offers 2024. As part of these offers, customers can purchase an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 15 Plus and get Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition for free. The box for this edition of earbuds is said to be designed by designer Aaquib Wani. Other than that, the features of the TWS earphones are the same as the ones that were unveiled in India in August. This deal is valid only till October 4.

Notably, the Beats Solo Buds are priced in India at Rs. 6,900 and are offered in Arctic Purple, Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red colourways.

Among the festive offers are cashback offers and no-cost EMI options that Apple is offering to interested buyers. American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card users can get up to Rs. 10,000 instant cashback on the purchase of certain products. Customers can get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI payment options from certain banks. These offers are valid till December 31, 2024.

The products on which these offers are applicable include the iPhone SE, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 16 lineup. These offers can also be availed of during the purchase of 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air M3, 13-inch MacBook Air M2, 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. They extend to 24-inch iMac and Mac Studio as well.

Buyers can avail of the cashback offers and no-cost EMI options stated above during the purchase of 11 and 13-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro variants, base iPad and iPad Mini options, too. Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 10 and Watch SE 2 buyers can make use of these benefits as well.

Other products where buyers can enjoy these offers include Apple's HomePod (not Mini), AirPods 4, AirPods 4 ANC, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4 and Beats Studio Buds+.