Apple Looks to Hire 400 Employees for New Retail Stores in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Other Cities: Report

Apple India stores reportedly achieved a combined revenue of Rs. 800 Crore in the first year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 October 2024 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's first-ever store in India is BKC Mumbai which opened its doors last year

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to have launched a recruitment drive in India
  • The iPhone maker is said to be hiring people for its upcoming stores
  • Each Apple store is speculated to have 90-100 employees each
Apple is planning to hire as many as 400 people in an effort to broaden its retail operations in India, building upon the success of its first-ever outlets at Select Citywalk Saket in Delhi and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, according to a report. The recruitment frenzy is said to be in anticipation of the planned establishment of four more Apple Stores in Bengaluru, Pune, the Delhi-NCR region, and Mumbai which the company announced earlier this month.

Apple's India Expansion

According to a MoneyControl report, Apple has listed several job openings on its India website with full-time and part-time opportunities. The Cupertino-based tech giant is speculated to hire 400 new people for its upcoming stores in India. “Apple's part-time opportunities are for fresh graduates seeking experience in working with a large corporation. These graduates can take up various shifts at Apple stores”, the report quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying.

Apple's existing stores in the country, at the Select Citwalk Mall in Delhi and BKC in Mumbai, are estimated to have 90-100 employees, and the company is reportedly planning similar recruitment numbers for its stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. This move is said to follow the foundation laid by Apple India stores which reported a combined revenue of Rs. 800 Crore in the first year of sales, with Apple Saket having a 60 percent share despite being a smaller store.

In recent years, the iPhone maker has also pivoted away from its China factories which were the primary manufacturers of the majority of iPhone models. It formed partnerships with companies such as Foxconn and Winstron for the assembly of popular models in India, with the latter being taken over by the Tata Group. While devices like the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 have been assembled in Apple's India plants in recent years, the latest iPhone 16 series has become the first time that Pro iPhone models are also being assembled in the country.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple India, Apple India stores, Apple hiring, Apple BKC, Apple Saket
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
