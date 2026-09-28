Google is set to host the Android Dev Summit 2026 later this month. The event marks the return of Google's dedicated Android developer event after a gap of four years. The Android Dev Summit was last held in 2022, and the next edition is scheduled to take place at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California. The two-day-long event will include Google's latest announcements and features. Google is expected to discuss Android 18 in the upcoming event.

Google Android Dev Summit Returns After Four Years

Google's Android Developer Summit is scheduled to begin on October 28, 2026, at 8:30 AM PDT (9:00 PM IST). It will conclude on October 29, 2026, at 4:00 PM PDT (4:30 AM IST). This exclusive in-person event for select professional Android developers will take place at Google's Event Centre at Bay View in Mountain View, California.

The Android Developer Summit will include the latest announcements and features from Google. It will also allow attendees to connect with developers and Android experts. There will be product demonstrations. Google will also host an extended edition of the Android Dev Summit in London on October 28 for developers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The London event will take place at Google's UK office at 6 Pancras Square and will run from 8:30 AM to 7:00 PM GMT (2:00 PM to 12:30 AM IST).

The Android Dev Summit 2026 is expected to offer more details about the next version of Google's operating system, Android 18. Google is likely to introduce new graphics features in Jetpack Compose as part of the conference. The event is designed as an in-person gathering for selected professional Android developers. Attendance is limited, and developers have to register in advance.

Like the main summit, the London edition will be invitation-only. Attendees will get a chance to interact with members of the Android team and other developers. The 2026 edition marks the return of the Android Dev Summit after the last dedicated event was held in 2022.

The Android Dev Summit 2026 is expected to have sessions focused on bringing artificial intelligence capabilities to Android apps and experiences. It could also include sessions on Android XR, technical sessions, development tools, and app tools.