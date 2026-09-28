Oppo Find X10 Global Model Spotted on Geekbench With Dimensity 9600M and 12GB RAM

Following the China launch of Oppo's Find X10 series, where the smartphone brand announced its Find X10, Find X10 E and Find X10 Pro Max models, more details about the global models have emerged online. The Oppo Find X10 has now been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench, revealing its performance scores and related hardware details. Both the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max are currently listed for pre-order in Singapore and the UK, hinting at a forthcoming global launch.

Oppo Find X10 Spotted on Geekbench

Tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the unannounced global Oppo Find X10 model on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The device shows the model number CPH2911, which, according to the source, is the global Find X10 model.

The global Oppo Find X10 model managed a score of 2,528 and 8,709 in Geekbench 7's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Other details of the unannounced device have also been revealed.

The global Find X10 model runs Android 17 and has a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M (MT6993) chipset. The chipset has an octa-core architecture with one core clocked at 4.21GHz, three at 3.5GHz and four cores at 2.7GHz. The device spotted in the benchmark listing has 12GB of RAM.

The Oppo Find X10 launched in China starting at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 78,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device is offered in Light Titanium, Ice Blue, and Qingcheng colourways.

The Find X10 has a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,768 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset. The phone has three rear-facing cameras: a 200-megapixel primary, a 200-megapixel telephoto (2.8X optical zoom) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide. Selfies are handled by a 50-megapixel camera. The device is powered by an 8,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

According to a recent report, Oppo has put its Find X10 on pre-order in Singapore and the UK. Its UK website has the Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max available for pre-order with 12GB of RAM, along with 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

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