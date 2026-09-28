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OnePlus 16 Launch Date Confirmed for October 12 in China: 185Hz Gaming Mode Revealed

OnePlus made the announcement at its Gaming Conference held in China

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 12:41 IST
OnePlus 16 Launch Date Confirmed for October 12 in China: 185Hz Gaming Mode Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 16 will be available in a unique Tomorrow's Star (centre) colourway in China

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Highlights
  • OnePlus has finally announced a China launch date for its flagship phone
  • The brand has showcased the OnePlus 16’s 185 fps gaming mode
  • The OnePlus 16 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset
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At its OnePlus Gaming Conference in China, the brand announced its much-talked-about 185fps gaming mode for its upcoming flagship. At the same event, OnePlus also revealed the launch timeline of its OnePlus 16 flagship. The device will be launched next month in China, but no details about a global launch have been revealed. The OnePlus 16 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and use a BOE-developed 165Hz X4 panel, which will offer a 185Hz refresh rate in gaming mode.

OnePlus 16 Launch Date Confirmed, 185 Fps Gaming Mode Showcased

OnePlus, in a series of posts on Weibo, has announced that its upcoming flagship smartphone will be announced in October. After a slew of teasers, the brand has confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will launch in China on October 12. No details about a global launch have been shared.

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The launch timeline was revealed at the OnePlus Gaming Conference, where the brand showcased new gaming technologies. Despite using the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, OnePlus said it needed dedicated software and hardware upgrades to enable 185 fps support on its upcoming flagship. OnePlus announced that it has developed a three-chip esports support system that requires dedicated hardware for networking, touch sampling rate and image processing on its display.

The OnePlus 16's BOE display will support a 165Hz standard refresh rate, rising to 185Hz in gaming mode. The company will also work with certain game publishers to enable native 185 fps support. Currently, this short list includes titles such as Peace Elite, Arena Breakout, Nizhan: Future, and Naruto Mobile.

In a previous report, OnePlus said it chose Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. This chipset will reportedly offer a peak clock speed of 5.0GHz. Also revealed was the “Wind Chaser Gaming Kernel”, which would help deliver the 185 fps gaming experience on the software side of things.

The same report also claimed that the OnePlus 16 scored 53,84,433 points in AnTuTu 3D. The phone also scored 14,58,283 points in CPU performance and 20,10,584 points in the GPU performance test. The device used to run this test reportedly ran Android 17 and was equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus, OnePlus 16 features, OnePlus 16 Performance
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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