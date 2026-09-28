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Galaxy S27 Ultra Case Leak Shows Possible New Camera Layout: Here’s What We Know So Far

The leak also raises an important question about the inclusion of the Laser autofocus sensor on the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 13:18 IST
Galaxy S27 Ultra Case Leak Shows Possible New Camera Layout: Here’s What We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might succeed this year's Galaxy S26 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Tipster Ice Universe shared images of S27 Ultra's four protective cases
  • Two large camera cutouts are arranged vertically on the left
  • The position of the Laser AF sensor remains uncertain
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With the launch of Samsung's latest Z series foldables firmly in the rear window, the focus has shifted to the upcoming flagship Galaxy S lineup. The next generation, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S27 series, is expected to comprise four models, with the Galaxy S27 Ultra sitting atop the lineup. A tipster has now shared several case renders of the purported handset, which suggest that some details of the camera layout could be different from what has been seen in previous renders.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Case Renders Leak

The latest details come from tipster Ice Universe, who shared images of multiple Galaxy S27 Ultra protective cases on X. The tipster claims at least four cases have surfaced, with each successive version offering more precise cutouts for the phone's rear camera area.

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Beginning with the earliest case, it provides very little information apart from the approximate size and position of the camera area. The second case, however, appears to show more defined openings around the cameras, while the third offers a clearer outline of the overall camera module.

The tipster claims that the fourth case is the most precise and provides an important clue about the layout. Two large camera openings can be seen arranged vertically on the left, alongside an oval section on the right. Within this oval area, there appear to be two separate openings.

Ice Universe's analysis suggests that the third telephoto camera could sit at the top. Meanwhile, the smaller circular opening below it could be for the LED flash.

The leak also raises an important question about the inclusion of the laser autofocus sensor on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. If the upper opening in the oval section is for the third telephoto camera and the smaller opening underneath is for the LED flash, there does not appear to be a clearly visible cutout for the Laser AF sensor.

We can expect more details to surface over the coming months, which should provide a better sense of the camera hardware on Samsung's next-generation Ultra model.

Per previous reports, the Galaxy S27 series is expected to bring several changes. Alongside the regular Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung is reportedly planning a Galaxy S27 Pro variant.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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