With the launch of Samsung's latest Z series foldables firmly in the rear window, the focus has shifted to the upcoming flagship Galaxy S lineup. The next generation, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S27 series, is expected to comprise four models, with the Galaxy S27 Ultra sitting atop the lineup. A tipster has now shared several case renders of the purported handset, which suggest that some details of the camera layout could be different from what has been seen in previous renders.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Case Renders Leak

The latest details come from tipster Ice Universe, who shared images of multiple Galaxy S27 Ultra protective cases on X. The tipster claims at least four cases have surfaced, with each successive version offering more precise cutouts for the phone's rear camera area.

Exclusive Analysis & Leak: A New Mystery Surrounding the Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Layout



At least four different Galaxy S27 Ultra cases have now surfaced, each with a different level of precision. Interestingly, as these cases become more accurate, they are gradually revealing… pic.twitter.com/1UHmhV94zd — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2026

Beginning with the earliest case, it provides very little information apart from the approximate size and position of the camera area. The second case, however, appears to show more defined openings around the cameras, while the third offers a clearer outline of the overall camera module.

The tipster claims that the fourth case is the most precise and provides an important clue about the layout. Two large camera openings can be seen arranged vertically on the left, alongside an oval section on the right. Within this oval area, there appear to be two separate openings.

Ice Universe's analysis suggests that the third telephoto camera could sit at the top. Meanwhile, the smaller circular opening below it could be for the LED flash.

The leak also raises an important question about the inclusion of the laser autofocus sensor on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. If the upper opening in the oval section is for the third telephoto camera and the smaller opening underneath is for the LED flash, there does not appear to be a clearly visible cutout for the Laser AF sensor.

We can expect more details to surface over the coming months, which should provide a better sense of the camera hardware on Samsung's next-generation Ultra model.

Per previous reports, the Galaxy S27 series is expected to bring several changes. Alongside the regular Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung is reportedly planning a Galaxy S27 Pro variant.