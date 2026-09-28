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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Early Deals Are Live With Discounts on Mobiles, Laptops and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on EMI transactions.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 11:19 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Early Deals Are Live With Discounts on Mobiles, Laptops and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Here are the best early deals you can grab before the upcoming Amazon Sale

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Highlights
  • Amazon sale will be kicked off next week
  • Amazon sale’s early deals are now live
  • Amazon sale is offering phones at up to 80 percent off
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is scheduled to commence next week. The upcoming sale event is set to compete with the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale, offering the best deals on various electronics. Once the sale event goes live, you will be able to grab smartphones, PCs, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, chimneys, and other large and compact consumer electronics at relatively low prices. However, the e-commerce giant has already made the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 early deals live for customers who wish to get their hands on select deals before the sale event begins.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Early Deals

The early deals of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 are now live, offering a number of electronics at discounted prices from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iQOO, Apple, and Asus. You can get your hands on the MacBook Neo at a discounted price of Rs. 71,990, marking a Rs. 7,000 price cut. Apple's most affordable MacBook model currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 for the base model with a 13-inch display and 256GB of onboard storage.

Moreover, you can get your hands on the Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) model at a relatively low price of Rs. 59,990, which is listed at a price of Rs. 86,990. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core 3 processor, along with an integrated Intel GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for internal storage. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, too. Apart from the laptops, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 early deals include smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs.

The e-commerce giant is offering the OnePlus N6x at a discounted price of Rs. 18,499, while you can get the Redmi 17 5G at a relatively low price of Rs. 23,999. On top of this, the company is offering the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and iQOO Neo 10 at discounted prices of Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively, as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale early deals. Similarly, if you are looking for a budget phone, you can buy the Lava Bold N2 at a relatively low price of Rs. 8,729.

Additionally, the OnePlus Watch 2R is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999. Smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, and LG, refrigerators from Samsung, and washing machines from Bosch are also listed at up to 80 percent discount as part of the early deals. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale is scheduled to commence on October 8. However, Prime members will get early access to the upcoming sale event. The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Lightweight design with IP68 rating
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • No MIL-STD-810H certification
  • No case size options
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Soft speaker for Bluetooth calls
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2R review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Sale
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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