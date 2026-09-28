Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is scheduled to commence next week. The upcoming sale event is set to compete with the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale, offering the best deals on various electronics. Once the sale event goes live, you will be able to grab smartphones, PCs, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, chimneys, and other large and compact consumer electronics at relatively low prices. However, the e-commerce giant has already made the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 early deals live for customers who wish to get their hands on select deals before the sale event begins.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Early Deals

The early deals of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 are now live, offering a number of electronics at discounted prices from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Redmi, iQOO, Apple, and Asus. You can get your hands on the MacBook Neo at a discounted price of Rs. 71,990, marking a Rs. 7,000 price cut. Apple's most affordable MacBook model currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 79,990 for the base model with a 13-inch display and 256GB of onboard storage.

Moreover, you can get your hands on the Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) model at a relatively low price of Rs. 59,990, which is listed at a price of Rs. 86,990. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core 3 processor, along with an integrated Intel GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for internal storage. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, too. Apart from the laptops, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 early deals include smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs.

The e-commerce giant is offering the OnePlus N6x at a discounted price of Rs. 18,499, while you can get the Redmi 17 5G at a relatively low price of Rs. 23,999. On top of this, the company is offering the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G and iQOO Neo 10 at discounted prices of Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively, as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale early deals. Similarly, if you are looking for a budget phone, you can buy the Lava Bold N2 at a relatively low price of Rs. 8,729.

Additionally, the OnePlus Watch 2R is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999. Smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, and LG, refrigerators from Samsung, and washing machines from Bosch are also listed at up to 80 percent discount as part of the early deals. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale is scheduled to commence on October 8. However, Prime members will get early access to the upcoming sale event. The company is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.