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Oppo Reno 16t Launched With 6,700mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 16t is offered in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and The Moonlit Night is Dark (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 September 2026 13:31 IST
Oppo Reno 16t Launched With 6,700mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16t features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16t sports a 6.32-inch display
  • Oppo Reno 16t is offered in three colourways
  • Oppo Reno 16t features up to 16GB of RAM
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Oppo Reno 16t was launched in China on Monday as the third addition to the tech firm's mid-range Reno 16 lineup, joining the standard and Pro models. The new Oppo Reno 16t is currently on sale in the country via the company website in three distinct colour options and two RAM and storage options. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset. It also features a triple rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. It gets a 6,700mAh battery. The handset also features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Oppo Reno 16t Price, Availability

Oppo Reno 16t price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 64,000).

The new phone is currently on sale in the country via the Oppo China online store. The Oppo Reno 16t is offered in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and The Moonlit Night is Dark (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Oppo Reno 16t Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 16t is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Oppo's ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Oppo Reno 16t is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. The smartphone also features an ARM G720 MC8 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. However, the lower-end model gets 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also features an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 16t carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter with optical image stabilisation, along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera with a 116-degree field of view and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto camera with up to 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. It also sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with autofocus. The handset can record video at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Oppo Reno 16t packs a 6,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an IR blaster. The phone measures 151.21 x 72.42 x 8.36mm and weighs about 191g.

OPPO Reno 16t

OPPO Reno 16t

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6700mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16t, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16t Price, Oppo Reno 16t Launch, Oppo Reno 16t Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Oppo Reno 16t Launched With 6,700mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
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