Apple is reportedly considering launching future Vision products as the company shifts its focus toward smart glasses. The Cupertino-based tech giant is believed to have abandoned many headset projects in recent years. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims Apple is still working on a new Vision Pro-style headset, even as the company shifts much of its attention towards smart glasses. Apple is reportedly exploring several designs for the next-generation device, and it is expected to be lighter and more affordable than the current Vision Pro.

Apple Exploring New Vision Pro Designs

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says Apple's Vision team is working on a completely revamped headset under the code name N224. Apple is said to be considering four different concepts for the upcoming model, including designs that offload internal components in the same way as Meta's VR Glasses. However, some senior executives reportedly oppose that approach, arguing that it could make the product less convenient to use.

The product is said to be in the early stage of development, and the project faces uncertainty over whether it will reach the market. Mark Gurman states that "if it does reach the market, it likely won't arrive before late 2028 or early 2029".

Apple is said to be experimenting with plastic, titanium, other metals and various materials to reduce the weight. The company has also continued to explore a standalone puck that combines the computing components and battery, similar to the approach used by Meta's recent VR Glasses.

Apple's current wearable strategy is said to be centred on smart glasses. The company is reportedly targeting a launch by the end of 2027. This is likely to go against Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. Apple is also said to be exploring other wearable products, including AirPods equipped with cameras and a screenless wearable band that could compete with products such as Whoop.

The shift in Apple's Vision strategy comes alongside changes within its hardware organisation. After John Ternus replaced Tim Cook as Apple CEO, Johny Srouji took on the chief hardware officer position. The changes reportedly resulted in Apple's Vision hardware organisation being moved lower within the company's broader hardware structure. The company also recently laid off staff across the Vision Pro team.

The company's first mixed-reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, went on sale in February 2024. Apple previously explored a headset internally known as N107. The project was eventually discontinued. The company also reportedly shelved another headset, known internally as N100 and N109.