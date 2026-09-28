Oppo F35 series will be launched in India in the second week of October, the tech firm announced on Monday. Apart from this, the company has revealed other details about the lineup. The lineup will include two models, which will be marketed as the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G. Apart from this, the company has revealed the design of the Oppo F35 series. The standard model is shown to feature a pill-shaped camera module, while the Pro model will sport a rectangular camera island, similar to its predecessor. Both phones will also feature a dual rear camera unit.

Oppo F35 Series India Launch Set for October 5

In a press release, the smartphone maker announced that the Oppo F35 series will be launched in India on October 5. The lineup is now confirmed to include the standard Oppo F35 5G and the higher-end Oppo F35 Pro 5G. Moreover, the company has revealed that the Oppo F35 5G will be offered in at least a white colourway, while the Oppo F35 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in an orange shade. In terms of design, the two phones are shown to be quite different from each other.

The Oppo F35 5G will sport a horizontal, pill-shaped camera module featuring a dual-camera unit and LED flash, placed at the top of the rear flat panel. Meanwhile, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G will sport the same design as its predecessor, featuring a rectangular deco, a flat panel, and a dual camera unit on the back. Both phones will feature the power button and volume controls on the right side, while the left side will be clean.

Moreover, the company says that the Oppo F35 series will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera on the front, offering a 100-degree field of view and NaturalTone 2.0. Additionally, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G is confirmed to be capable of recording videos at up to 4K. Other details, including the chipset, pricing, and availability, remain under wraps and are expected to be revealed closer to the launch of the Oppo F35 series.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted the key specifications and features of the upcoming phones. The Oppo F35 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 SoC. On the other hand, the Oppo F35 Pro 5G could be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. The two phones could be launched in India with an 8,000mAh battery and support 80W wired fast charging.