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Best Mobiles Under Rs. 70,000 With Telephoto Cameras in India

These phones offer an impressive zoom range at an accessible price

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2026 18:00 IST
Best Mobiles Under Rs. 70,000 With Telephoto Cameras in India

Vivo’s V70 Elite offer impressive zoom capability with its AI-enhanced 10X zoom mode

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Highlights
  • The Vivo V70 Elite offers great zoom capability and a big battery
  • Motorola’s Signature has a slim design with a capable 3X optical zoom
  • The Nothing Phone 4a Pro offers 3x zoom capability for those on a budget
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With rising memory prices, finding a great camera smartphone has become a challenge. You may find a great camera smartphone, but it may cost too much. And if you need strong zoom, you will have to pay a premium. It's hard to find a device with great zoom cameras at a price that makes sense. Cameras with capable zoom hardware are useful not only for snapping birds or objects at a distance (often using digital zoom) but also for shooting close-ups in Portrait mode (using optical zoom). So, here is a short list of phones that offer good zoom capability under Rs. 70,000 in no particular order.

Vivo V70 Elite

The Vivo V70 Elite offers capable zoom in a fairly compact IP69-rated design. The phone isn't as compact as Samsung's Galaxy S26, but it looks slim and isn't too heavy (194g), especially for its hardware. The phone has a large 6.59-inch AMOLED display, which is HDR10+ certified and so makes for great outdoor viewing when snapping photos. The highlight is its 50-megapixel OIS-stabilised 3X zoom telephoto camera. The phone also comes with a unique 10X zoom preset that uses AI to enhance digitally zoomed images with surprisingly good results.

vivo v70 elite design gadgets 360

Vivo V70 Elite Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch, 2K AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 4.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + * 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired

Vivo V70 Elite Price in India

The Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs. 66,999 in India for the base model with 256GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 16

The Oppo Reno 16 is a stylish device that also delivers good image quality with capable rear cameras. The phone's design mixes metal and glass and is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance. It has a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3600 nits, which works well outdoors. All cameras use 50-megapixel sensors, including the selfie camera. The telephoto camera also has a 50-megapixel sensor, which is optically stabilised and offers 3.5X optical zoom. The phone also has a colour spectrum sensor, which should ensure good camera colour accuracy in all lighting conditions.

Oppo Reno 16 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.32-inch, 2K AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + 50-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 6,700mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

Oppo Reno 16 Price in India

The Oppo Reno 16 is priced at Rs. 66,999 in India for the base 256GB storage variant.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature is easily the most capable and premium device on this list. The phone launched in India at an attractive price for the 256GB variant and offers premium features like a slim design. LTPO display and fast wireless charging. It's also one of the few phones on this list that offers a clean and stable software experience. Performance is also strong, thanks to a capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera setup and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a periscope telephoto camera with a capable 3X optical zoom.

motorola signature gadgets 360 1

Motorola Signature Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch, 2K LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X), 1TB (UFS 4.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + 50-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 5,200mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

Motorola Signature Price in India

The Motorola Signature starts at Rs. 59999 for the base 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X200T

The Vivo X200T is easily one of the most capable devices for its Rs. 59,999 asking price. Its premium glass-and-metal design offers an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone has a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which is great for viewing content using the camera. The phone runs Vivo's OriginOS 6, which also includes a host of AI features. Its camera also offers an interesting AI Four Seasons feature that can change the surroundings in your photograph to match a season. Like most of the other smartphones on this list, the Vivo X200T also has three 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras. This includes a capable 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter that is optically stabilised and offers 3X zoom.

vivo x200t review ndtv main

Vivo X200T Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR4X), 512GB (UFS 4.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + 50-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 6,200mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless

Vivo X200T Price in India

The Motorola Signature starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base 256GB storage variant.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro made the list because it is the only device at this price point to offer a telephoto camera. Beyond its capable telephoto camera, the phone has a unique metal unibody design, which is rare these days. A dot matrix Glance display sits on the back, embedded in the camera plateau to make notifications more interesting. The phone's 3.5X optical zoom periscope telephoto camera can also capture clean photos at 7X.

nothing phone 4a pro metal unibody design gadgets 360

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB (LPDDR5X), 256GB (UFS 3.1)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel telephoto + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 5,400mAh
  • Charging: 50W wired

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro starts at Rs. 49,999 for the base 256GB storage variant.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do any of the phones under Rs 70,000 capture 8K video recordings?

No. Most phones can capture 4K video at 60 fps, with some even managing Dolby Vision and HDR10+ recordings.

Which is the lightest phone in this list?

The Motorola Signature is the thinnest (7mm) and lightest (186g) device in this list

Do any of these devices offer a 200-megapixel camera?

No. None of the devices in this list offers a 200-megapixel camera.

Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70 Elite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and classy IP69 rated design
  • Bright and vibrant HDR display
  • Quality primary camera
  • Capable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera operation is annoying
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Low-light video could have been better
Read detailed Vivo V70 Elite review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fantastic ZEISS-tuned cameras
  • Polished OriginOS 6 experience
  • Rapid charging
  • Bad
  • No LTPO screen
  • Slight heat build-up
Read detailed Vivo X200T review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
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Further reading: Best Smartphones Under 70000, Best Telephoto Camera Smartphones, Best Mobile Phones Under 70000, Vivo, Vivo V70 Elite, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16, Motorola, Motorola Signature, Vivo X200T, Nothing, Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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