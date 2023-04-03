Google Pixel 7a is expected to launch at the Google I/O 2023 later this year. The annual developer Google event is confirmed to be hosted from May 10 in the US. At the event, Google will unveil Android 14. The company is also expected to launch a couple of hardware products, one of which could be the Pixel 7a. The upcoming Google phone's details have leaked in the past. A new leak has now suggested the colour options of the Google Pixel 7a.

Tipster Paras Guglani has suggested that the Google Pixel 7a will launch in five new colour options. The tipster claims that these colours will be called Dinuguan Black, Crispy Kale, Mayo Cream, Tide Orange, and Vibrant Ube.

In addition to the colour options, tipster Guglani further hints that the phone will offer a 256GB storage option. The Pixel 6a (Review) was launched in a single 128GB storage option in India and other markets.

Previously leaked details suggest that the Google Pixel 7a could have a launch price between $450 to $500 (roughly Rs. 37,100 to Rs. 41,200) for the base 128GB model. The phone is said to be available in global markets by the third quarter of 2023.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, which is also found in the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro (Review). It is also said to sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone's leaked design renders suggested that the screen could remain flat and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre.

On the back, the phone is said to offer a dual-camera setup with an LED flash. The Pixel 7a is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It will most likely run Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone is also said to feature 5W wireless charging support.

