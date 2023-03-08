Google I/O 2023 will be held in May, and the company has now confirmed the date for its annual event. The developer conference hosted by Google is usually held in Mountain View, California. "I/O" stands for Input/Output, and the tagline of the event is "Innovation in the Open." The event is similar to that of Google Developer Day. Google I/O was first held in the year 2008 and has since been held every year except 2020, owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This year the company is expected to introduce a host of products at the event.

The company announced the date and venue of the conference through a web puzzle as the first teaser of what to expect from the Google I/O 2023 event. Just like in previous years, the final solution of the puzzle reveals the conference date and venue. This year, Google took the I/O moniker literally by releasing a puzzle based on input and output. Once solved, the puzzle confirms that the Google I/O 2023 event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View in California on May 10.

The California-based tech giant is expected to launch a host of products at the conference this year. The introduction of Android 14 is expected to take place at the event. The first developer preview of Android 14 has already been released by Google. The second Android 14 preview should be available soon after I/O 2023. At the developer event, Google will reveal the new features as well as possible design changes coming to Android. Developers will have the chance to work on their apps in order to render them suitable for the next major Android update.

The rumoured Pixel Fold device may also be unveiled at the event. Several leaks have already hinted at the design renders and certain specifications of the purported foldable device.

Even though it has not been officially confirmed by the company, the Google Pixel 7a device is also expected to be launched. Previous leaks have shown the device to feature thick bezels and a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to house the front camera. Reports of leaked images of the protective case of the purported device showed the model might have thinner camera module than its predecessors and a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Google Bard, the ChatGPT rival being developed by Google is also expected to get significant attention at the event, and the company could announce upcoming features and updates as well as details on availability.

