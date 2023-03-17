Google Pixel Fold, the rumoured foldable smartphone from the tech giant, is expected to go official in May during the company's I/O 2023 event. The flagship foldable handset could be unveiled alongside the Pixel 7a. Ahead of the formal announcement, a tipster has leaked the price details of both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. The Pixel Fold is expected to cost less than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Pixel 7a could go on sale in global markets by early Q3, the Pixel Fold on the other hand, is expected to be made available in select regions.

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has leaked price details of the Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a on Twitter. As per the leak, the upcoming foldable phone will be priced between $1300 and $1500 (roughly Rs. 1,07,400 to Rs. 123,935 ). This is less than the starting price tag of last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700). The Pixel 7a, in contrast, is said to cost around $450 to $500 (roughly Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 40,000).

Both the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a are expected to debut during Google's I/O 2023 event on May 13. The Pixel 7a is said to be made available in global markets by the third quarter, while the Pixel Fold could be launched in some select regions. However, there is no official word from Google on this.

The Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a have been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. A recent leak suggested that the foldable handset will be offered in carbon and porcelain colour options and it could pack 256GB of internal storage. The Google Pixel 7a could come in arctic blue, carbon, cotton, and Jade colour variants and it is said to feature 128GB of onboard storage.

Previous Geekbench listing suggested 12GB of RAM and Android 13 on the Pixel Fold. It is said to be powered by a 2.85GHz octa-core chipset and is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit. The Pixel 7a could feature a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. It could feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

