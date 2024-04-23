Technology News

Google Pixel 8a Retail Unit Spotted Online in Blue and Green Colour Options: See Images

Here's what the Google Pixel 8a could look like in the purported Bay and Mint colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2024 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google's successor to the Pixel 7a (pictured) could arrive as soon as May

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8a is claimed to be available for purchase in Morocco
  • The smartphone has been spotted in blue and green colourways
  • The Google Pixel 8a is tipped to debut in four colourways in May
Google Pixel 8a has been spotted online in images shared by a retailer, even though the company is yet to announce any plans to launch the smartphone. The successor to the Pixel 7a is expected to be unveiled by the search giant at its annual Google I/O developer conference next month, before it arrives in global markets. The latest image that has leaked online shows Google's upcoming Pixel 8a phone in two colourways, and the design of the handset appears to be in line with recent leaks.

X (formerly Twitter) user PerOre15 (@Mohamma11824513) leaked an image of the Pixel 8a (via DroidReader) along with the retail box, in blue and green colour options — previous leaks suggest that these colourways are called Bay and Mint, respectively. The latter appears to be a more vivid shade of green than the one on the Pixel 8.

The leaker also claims that the Pixel 8a is already being sold in some markets in Morocco. This is interesting, because Google is yet to share any teasers for the purported successor to the Pixel 7a. Going by the company's launch schedules for last couple of years, we can expect the Pixel 8a to be unveiled by the company in the coming weeks — possibly at Google I/O 2024, which is set to begin on May 14.

According to previous reports, the Google Pixel 8a will be powered by the same Tensor G3 chip that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with support for 5G connectivity. The smartphone is also said to feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade over its predecessor that was equipped with a 90Hz screen.

Google is also tipped to retain the same camera hardware on the Pixel 8a that was available on its predecessor. This means the phone could feature a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Like last year's Pixel 7a, it will support wireless charging and have an IP rating, according to reports.

