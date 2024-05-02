Technology News
Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 235 4G features a 2-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2024 11:17 IST
Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G, Nokia 235 4G are equipped with QVGA LCD screens

Highlights
  • The models are equipped with 1,450mAh batteries each
  • The Nokia feature phones also support Bluetooth connectivity
  • All handsets have USB Type-C charging ports
HMD has unveiled three new Nokia feature phones - Nokia 215 4G (2024), Nokia 225 4G (2024), and Nokia 235 4G (2024). The phones are powered by Unisoc T107 chipsets and run on S30+ OS out-of-the-box. The handsets come with Cloud Apps that can connect to the internet and provide access to entertainment, business or educational content. This includes users receiving news, weather updates, and being able to watch YouTube Shorts on the Nokia feature phones.

Nokia 215 4G (2024), Nokia 225 4G (2024), Nokia 235 4G (2024) price, availability

The Nokia 235 4G (2024) is listed on the HMD Ireland website at EUR 64.99 (roughly Rs. 5,800). It is available in Black, Blue, and Purple colour options.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 225 4G (2024) is offered in Pink and Dark Blue colour options, while the Nokia 215 4G (2024) comes in Black, Dark Blue and Peach shades.

Although listed on the HMD International website, the prices for the Nokia 225 4G (2024) and the Nokia 215 4G (2024) are not updated. The HMD Global press release confirms that the phones will be available in Africa, India, select Middle Eastern, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries. 

The Nokia 225 4G (2024) and the Nokia 215 4G (2024) are expected to be priced at EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200) and EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,300), respectively. Although, it is unlikely that the price of the Nokia 225 model will be higher than that of the Nokia 235 handset. As per the same report, the Nokia 235 4G (2024) was tipped to be marked at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 7,100).

Nokia 215 4G (2024), Nokia 225 4G (2024), Nokia 235 4G (2024) specifications, features

The Nokia 215 4G (2024), Nokia 225 4G (2024) and Nokia 235 4G (2024) are all powered by Unisoc T107 SoCs and ship with S30+ operating system. They have 64MB of RAM, 128MB of inbuilt storage and support for up to 32GB of microSD card storage expansion. The handsets are equipped with a 1,450mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 9.8 hours of talk time. They are also equipped with USB Type-C charging ports and carry 3.5mm audio jacks.

All three phones offer QVGA LCD screens with the Nokia 225 sporting a 2.4-inch display. The Nokia 215 and Nokia 235 get larger 2.8-inch panels. The Nokia 215 does not have a camera, whereas the Nokia 225 sports a 0.3-megapixel rear camera and the Nokia 235 carries a 2-megapixel camera. The handsets support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. They come pre-installed with Cloud Apps that allow users to access several online features, including YouTube Shorts, news and weather updates.

Nokia 215 4G (2024)

Nokia 215 4G (2024)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 2.80-inch
Front Camera No
Rear Camera No
RAM 64MB
Storage 128MB
Battery Capacity 1450mAh
Nokia 225 4G (2024)

Nokia 225 4G (2024)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 2.40-inch
Rear Camera 0.3-megapixel
RAM 64MB
Storage 128MB
Battery Capacity 1450mAh
Nokia 235 4G (2024)

Nokia 235 4G (2024)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 2.80-inch
Front Camera No
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
RAM 64MB
Storage 128MB
Battery Capacity 1450mAh
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
