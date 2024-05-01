Technology News

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Confirmed to Launch on May 7, Could get AI Capabilities

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset will be unveiled at the MediaTek Developer Conference.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2024 19:36 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Confirmed to Launch on May 7, Could get AI Capabilities

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek announced the unveiling date for the new chipset in a Weibo post.

Highlights
  • Vivo X100s is rumoured to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  • The chipset is tipped to clock 3.4GHz on the Cortex-X4 core
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ could feature Mali-G720-Immortalis MC12 GPU
Advertisement

MediaTek has finally pulled aside the curtains on its much anticipated Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The company has announced that the new processor will be unveiled on May 7 at its developers conference. While the silicon giant did not mention any details about the processor, it is expected to offer higher specifications compared to the standard Dimensity 9300 SoC. It is also expected to feature AI capabilities, given that the event itself is geared towards AI. Notably, the Vivo X100s is rumoured to launch soon with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.

The announcement was made on a Weibo post (via GSMArena), where the company also listed details about the MediaTek Dimensity Developers Conference (MDDC) 2024. The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset will be unveiled during the event next Tuesday. It also teased “more surprises” for the event but did not disclose what they might be. Notably, the company has picked the hashtag “#AIeverything” for the event.

While details about the chipset are not known from official sources, an earlier leak by a tipster on Weibo (via innoGyan) suggested some of its specifications. As per the tipster, the processor will be equipped with an upgraded Cortex-X4 core with a clock speed of 3.4GHz as opposed to 3.25GHz on the standard Dimensity 9300.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ is also tipped to feature an AI Processing Unit or APU. While no details are known, it is believed to be a tweaked Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which is commonly used for AI computing. The chipset is expected to power on-device processing for AI features being created by smartphone brands and Android developers.

As per an earlier report, the Vivo X100s could be one of the first smartphones to be equipped with the new chipset. Part of the Vivo X100 series, the upcoming handset is expected to be unveiled soon alongside the Vivo X100s Pro and the Vivo X100 Ultra. The X100s could sport a Zeiss-branded ring-shaped rear camera island and a flat frame. Further, the back panel could get a textured finish.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 9300, Vivo X100s
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Set for Big Sales Decline as Investors Await Generative AI-Powered iPhone
Vietnam Debuts Academy of Blockchain, AI with Plans to Train a Million People in Emerging Tech

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Confirmed to Launch on May 7, Could get AI Capabilities
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  2. These iQoo Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  3. Google Unveils Med-Gemini, New AI Models Tuned for Medical Domain
  4. Xiaomi 14 SE Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. Realme Phones, TWS Earphones Discounted in India Ahead of Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024
  2. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Confirmed to Launch on May 7, Could get AI Capabilities
  3. Vietnam Debuts Academy of Blockchain, AI with Plans to Train a Million People in Emerging Tech
  4. iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  5. WhatsApp Could Soon Get a ‘Recently Online’ List to Recommend Contacts to Users: Report
  6. Apple Set for Big Sales Decline as Investors Await Generative AI-Powered iPhone
  7. Google Cloud Teams with Sui Blockchain to Improve Web3, AI in Advanced Tech Initiatives
  8. Binance Crypto Exchange Founder Changpeng Zhao Sentenced to 4 Months in Prison
  9. Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, Note 13 Pro+ 5G Gets Discounted in India: Check New Prices
  10. Google Introduces Med-Gemini Family of Multimodal Medical AI Models, Claimed to Outperform GPT-4
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »