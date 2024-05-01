MediaTek has finally pulled aside the curtains on its much anticipated Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The company has announced that the new processor will be unveiled on May 7 at its developers conference. While the silicon giant did not mention any details about the processor, it is expected to offer higher specifications compared to the standard Dimensity 9300 SoC. It is also expected to feature AI capabilities, given that the event itself is geared towards AI. Notably, the Vivo X100s is rumoured to launch soon with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.

The announcement was made on a Weibo post (via GSMArena), where the company also listed details about the MediaTek Dimensity Developers Conference (MDDC) 2024. The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset will be unveiled during the event next Tuesday. It also teased “more surprises” for the event but did not disclose what they might be. Notably, the company has picked the hashtag “#AIeverything” for the event.

While details about the chipset are not known from official sources, an earlier leak by a tipster on Weibo (via innoGyan) suggested some of its specifications. As per the tipster, the processor will be equipped with an upgraded Cortex-X4 core with a clock speed of 3.4GHz as opposed to 3.25GHz on the standard Dimensity 9300.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ is also tipped to feature an AI Processing Unit or APU. While no details are known, it is believed to be a tweaked Neural Processing Unit (NPU) which is commonly used for AI computing. The chipset is expected to power on-device processing for AI features being created by smartphone brands and Android developers.

As per an earlier report, the Vivo X100s could be one of the first smartphones to be equipped with the new chipset. Part of the Vivo X100 series, the upcoming handset is expected to be unveiled soon alongside the Vivo X100s Pro and the Vivo X100 Ultra. The X100s could sport a Zeiss-branded ring-shaped rear camera island and a flat frame. Further, the back panel could get a textured finish.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.