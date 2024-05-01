Google Pixel 8a is rumoured to make its debut at the company's annual Google I/O conference, set to take place on May 14. As the expected launch date nears, more information about the successor to the Pixel 7a has surfaced online. A tipster has shared more renders of the upcoming Pixel phone's cases and surprisingly there is a fifth colour option. The smartphone, on the other hand, is only believed to arrive in four colourways. Another report also highlights that the phone's US prices may not witness a hike this year.

The information about the colour options comes from tipster @MysteryLupin, who also shared the previous renders showcasing the phone in four colours — black, beige, blue and green. On Tuesday, he posted another set of renders on X (formerly known as Twitter), where the cases of the handset can be seen. But this time, there is a surprise.

There is an additional fifth coral pink colourway, which was not included in the previous renders. While this development is surprising, it could be that Google might pull a move out of Apple's book and release a coral-coloured Pixel 8a later this year when the phone reaches its mid-cycle.

Now, onto the price. A new report by Smartprix claims that the US price of the Google Pixel 8a will not see any hike and the smartphone will be available at $499 (Roughly Rs. 41,600) for the 128GB internal storage variant and $599 (Roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 256GB variant. For those in the US, this might prove to be a great value as the new Pixel phone is expected to come with some big upgrades while keeping the price the same.

The same report also predicted that the India pricing of the smartphone could start at Rs. 44,999 based on the pattern last year. Last year, the Pixel 7a sold at a slightly higher price than the actual currency conversion. This is normally done to offset the additional charges and taxes in the country.

Based on a previous report, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to be equipped with Google Tensor G3 chipset and get seven years of security updates. It is also rumoured to feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the new AI features that were seen in the Pixel 8 series.

