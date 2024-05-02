Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for Prime members. The sale will open up for everyone else starting 12PM on May 2, 2024. Amazon Great Summer Sale promises exciting discounts on a large selection of popular smartphones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. We've handpicked the best deals and offers Prime members can grab during early access. Amazon is offering an additional 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard cardholders. Please note that the following offers are currently available only for Prime members.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13 (Rs. 48,499)

Apple iPhone 13 128GB is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 48,499 (MRP Rs. 59,900) on Amazon during the Great Summer Sale 2024. You can save an additional amount worth up to Rs. 1,000 using bank offers. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option, and an exchange offer capped at RS. 44,250.

Buy now: Rs. 48,499 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

OnePlus Nord CE4 (Rs. 24,998)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 includes a bank offer worth up to Rs. 1,000 on the OnePlus Nord CE4, bringing down the effective price to as much as Rs. 23,998. You can even swap an old smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 22,400. OnePlus Nord CE4 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a large 5,500mAh battery with support for 110W SuperVooc fast charging.

Buy now: Rs. 23,998 (effective after bank offers)

Redmi 13C 5G (Rs. 10,499)

You can grab the Redmi 13C 5G for as low as Rs. 9,499 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. All you have to do is claim the on-page coupon to receive a discount worth Rs. 1,000 during payment. Redmi 13C 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM. You can exchange an older smartphone to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,900.

Buy now: Rs. 9,499 (effective price after coupon discount)

Poco M6 Pro 5G (Rs. 9,999)

If you're looking for a new budget smartphone under Rs. 10,000, the Poco M6 Pro 5G looks like a pretty decent option at this price. Currently selling at Rs. 9,999 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, the Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Buy now: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick 4K (Rs. 3,999)

Amazon's big sale events are the perfect opportunity to grab the company's devices at discounted prices. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is currently down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999) during the ongoing Great Summer Sale 2024. The Fire TV Stick 4K is loaded with features, and comes with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote. It's the ideal way to turn your old TV into a smart one with support for almost all major streaming services.

Buy now: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazon Echo Pop (Rs. 3,449)

If you're looking for a smart speaker that both sounds and looks good, the Amazon Echo Pop won't disappoint. The smart speaker is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 3,449 during Amazon's Great Summer Sale this week. The speaker supports Amazon Alexa virtual assistant to help you control the speaker as well as other compatible smart home equipment around your house using voice commands.

Buy now: Rs. 3,449 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best offers on electronics

HP Victus gaming laptop (Rs. 81,990)

If you're eyeing a gaming laptop under Rs. 1,00,000, the HP Victus gaming laptop (s0089AX) is currently selling at Rs. 81,990 on Amazon during the Great Summer Sale. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB SSD, and includes an RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of video RAM.

Buy now: Rs. 81,990 (MRP Rs. 99,527)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE (Rs. 9,999)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE may be a slightly older model, but the current deal price of under Rs. 10,000 makes it an enticing deal. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE is compatible with only Android smartphones, and comes with fitness tracking features that can help you track over 90 different workouts.

Buy now: Rs. 9,999

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more great deals coming your way during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. We'll continue to update this page as we keep discovering more deals.

