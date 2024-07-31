HMD 225 4G may arrive in the markets soon. The launch of the feature phone has not yet been confirmed by the company but information about the model has surfaced online. The design, colour options and key features of the purported handset have been leaked. The leak includes the display, battery, chipset and other specifications of the anticipated phone. All the details of the rumoured phone suggest that it could be a rebranded Nokia 225 4G, which was refreshed earlier this year.

HMD 225 4G Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The HMD 225 4G details have been leaked in an X (formerly Twitter) post by user @smashx_60. The bar handset appears to have a rectangular screen with sizable bezels and a single rear camera, alongside an LED flash. The keypad section comes with dedicated navigation as well as call answer and reject buttons.

Leaked renders of the HMD 225 4G (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: X/ @smashx_60

The leaked design of the HMD 225 4G is similar to that of the Nokia 225 4G. The rear panel shows the HMD logo inscribed in the centre, instead of the one seen on the Nokia model. The phone is shown in three colour options — blue, green and pink.

HMD 225 4G Specifications (Expected)

The HMD 225 4G is expected to sport a 2.4-inch IPS LCD screen with 400nits of peak brightness, according to the leak. The handset could be powered by a Unisoc T107 chipset. It will also likely be equipped with a 2-megapixel rear camera unit with support for HD video capture.

The leak adds that the HMD 225 4G could be backed by a 1,450mAh battery as well as a USB Type-C charging port. The handset is expected to support dual 4G LTE, FM radio and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It may also come with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.