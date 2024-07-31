Technology News
English Edition

HMD 225 4G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leak Online

HMD 225 4G is likely to arrive as a rebranded version of the Nokia 225 4G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 July 2024 17:34 IST
HMD 225 4G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leak Online

Photo Credit: HMD

Nokia 225 4G (pictured) was refreshed in May this year

Highlights
  • HMD 225 4G is tipped to support dual 4G LTE connectivity
  • The handset may arrive with an IP52-rated build
  • The HMD 225 4G could pack a 1,450mAh battery
Advertisement

HMD 225 4G may arrive in the markets soon. The launch of the feature phone has not yet been confirmed by the company but information about the model has surfaced online. The design, colour options and key features of the purported handset have been leaked. The leak includes the display, battery, chipset and other specifications of the anticipated phone. All the details of the rumoured phone suggest that it could be a rebranded Nokia 225 4G, which was refreshed earlier this year. 

HMD 225 4G Design, Colour Options (Expected)

The HMD 225 4G details have been leaked in an X (formerly Twitter) post by user @smashx_60. The bar handset appears to have a rectangular screen with sizable bezels and a single rear camera, alongside an LED flash. The keypad section comes with dedicated navigation as well as call answer and reject buttons.

Leaked renders of the HMD 225 4G (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: X/ @smashx_60

 

The leaked design of the HMD 225 4G is similar to that of the Nokia 225 4G. The rear panel shows the HMD logo inscribed in the centre, instead of the one seen on the Nokia model. The phone is shown in three colour options — blue, green and pink.

HMD 225 4G Specifications (Expected)

The HMD 225 4G is expected to sport a 2.4-inch IPS LCD screen with 400nits of peak brightness, according to the leak. The handset could be powered by a Unisoc T107 chipset. It will also likely be equipped with a 2-megapixel rear camera unit with support for HD video capture.

The leak adds that the HMD 225 4G could be backed by a 1,450mAh battery as well as a USB Type-C charging port. The handset is expected to support dual 4G LTE, FM radio and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It may also come with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD 225 4G, HMD 225 4G design, HMD 225 4G specifications, HMD, Nokia 225 4G, Nokia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Rolls Out to Some ChatGPT Plus Users
Meta Quest 3 Gets New Layout App With the Ability to Measure Real-World Objects

Related Stories

HMD 225 4G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leak Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC Debuts in India
  2. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing New Design, These Five Colour Option
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals, Discounts Teased
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get More RAM Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus First Impressions
  6. Samsung Could Roll Out Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta in August
  7. OnePlus Buds May Soon Allow You to Toggle This AI-Powered Calling Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Camera, Display Details Leak Online; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  2. iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan
  3. Apple Intelligence AI Summarise Feature Rolls Out to Safari With iOS 18.1 Developer Beta
  4. Huawei Nova Flip Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of August 5 Launch Date
  5. Microsoft Removes Ads From Skype on All Platforms, Adds New Features With Latest Update
  6. HMD 225 4G Tipped to Launch Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leak Online
  7. Meta Quest 3 Gets New Layout App With the Ability to Measure Real-World Objects
  8. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Rolls Out to Some ChatGPT Plus Users
  9. OnePlus Buds Update Could Add Ability to Toggle AI-Powered Call Summarisation Feature: Report
  10. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing Five Colour Options, Redesigned Camera Bump
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »