HMD appears to be working on a new smartphone with a Fabula design language reminiscent of the old Nokia Lumia series. The Finnish brand is yet to confirm the development, but ahead of it, a leak claims that the handset will launch in July. The design and specifications of the handset have also surfaced online through alleged renders. The alleged HMD handset codenamed Tomcat is said to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. It is likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

X user HMD Meme has posted alleged images and specifications of an upcoming HMD smartphone. The tipster claims that a handset with the codename HMD Tomcat will make its debut in July. It appears to have a Fabula design inspired by the old Nokia Lumia 920 that runs on the Microsoft operating system. It is seen with a boxy design with noticeable bezels. The display is shown with curved corners and a centrally located hole punch cutout for accommodating a selfie shooter. It is seen in green, blue, yellow, and pink shades.

The purported HMD Tomcat is said to run on Android 14 and feature a full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is expected to feature a rear camera unit comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation, an ultra-wide angle shooter, and a depth sensor. It could get a 32-megapixel front camera.

HMD is expected to pack a 4,900mAh battery with 33W charging support on the HMD Tomcat. It is likely to offer Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC connectivity, and dual speakers. It is said to support PureView and OZO audio. The phone is likely to have an IP67-rated build.

Besides the HMD Tomcat, the brand is working on two models with HMD Rocky and Nighthawk internal names, claims a report by Nokiamob. The former is said to feature a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. It could get a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to run on Unisoc SC9863A SOC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

