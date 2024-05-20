Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HMD Tomcat With Nokia Lumia Like Design Tipped to Launch in July; Renders, Specifications Leaked

HMD Tomcat With Nokia Lumia-Like Design Tipped to Launch in July; Renders, Specifications Leaked

HMD Tomcat is said to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2024 14:57 IST
HMD Tomcat With Nokia Lumia-Like Design Tipped to Launch in July; Renders, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: X/ @smashx_60

HMD Tomcat is said to run on Android 14

Highlights
  • HMD Tomcat is likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera
  • It seems to have a Fabula design
  • HMD is expected to pack a 4,900mAh battery on the HMD Tomcat
Advertisement

HMD appears to be working on a new smartphone with a Fabula design language reminiscent of the old Nokia Lumia series. The Finnish brand is yet to confirm the development, but ahead of it, a leak claims that the handset will launch in July. The design and specifications of the handset have also surfaced online through alleged renders. The alleged HMD handset codenamed Tomcat is said to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. It is likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera.

X user HMD Meme has posted alleged images and specifications of an upcoming HMD smartphone. The tipster claims that a handset with the codename HMD Tomcat will make its debut in July. It appears to have a Fabula design inspired by the old Nokia Lumia 920 that runs on the Microsoft operating system. It is seen with a boxy design with noticeable bezels. The display is shown with curved corners and a centrally located hole punch cutout for accommodating a selfie shooter. It is seen in green, blue, yellow, and pink shades.

The purported HMD Tomcat is said to run on Android 14 and feature a full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is expected to feature a rear camera unit comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation, an ultra-wide angle shooter, and a depth sensor. It could get a 32-megapixel front camera.

HMD is expected to pack a 4,900mAh battery with 33W charging support on the HMD Tomcat. It is likely to offer Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC connectivity, and dual speakers. It is said to support PureView and OZO audio. The phone is likely to have an IP67-rated build.

Besides the HMD Tomcat, the brand is working on two models with HMD Rocky and Nighthawk internal names, claims a report by Nokiamob. The former is said to feature a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. It could get a 13-megapixel rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is likely to run on Unisoc SC9863A SOC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The phone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD Tomcat, HMD Tomcat Specifications, HMD, Lumia, HMD Rocky, HMD Nighthawk
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Working on Second Generation AirTag, Could Be Launched in 2025: Report
HMD Tomcat With Nokia Lumia-Like Design Tipped to Launch in July; Renders, Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Bip 5 Unity With 1.91-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo Set to Release Its First Foldable Smartphone in India
  3. HMD Tomcat With Nokia Lumia-Like Design Said to Launch in July
  4. Poco F6 Pro Key Features Confirmed; Unboxing Video Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Infinix GT 20 Pro Roundup: Everything You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Come in These Two New Colours
  7. [Exclusive] Xiaomi Set to Launch New Phone; Eyes Tapping Rs. 50K Segment
  8. Huawei to Drop Android Apps Support With HarmonyOS Next Launch This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. [Exclusive] Xiaomi Set to Launch New Smartphone; Eyes Tapping Rs. 50,000 Segment
  2. Android 15 Will Reportedly Improve the Standby Battery Life of Devices by Up to 3 Hours
  3. Crypto Mining Banned in Venezuela, Thousands of Machines Seized
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Shows Sign of Price Recovery, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  5. Valve's Next Game Is a 6v6 Hero Shooter Called Deadlock, Leaks Suggest
  6. Huawei Tipped to Roll Out HarmonyOS Next in September 2024 Ditching Support for Android Apps
  7. HMD Tomcat With Nokia Lumia-Like Design Tipped to Launch in July; Renders, Specifications Leaked
  8. Amazfit Bip 5 Unity Smartwatch With 1.91-Inch Display, Zepp OS 3.0 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Working on Second Generation AirTag, Could Be Launched in 2025: Report
  10. Apple Does Not Plan to Launch New Mac Studio, Mac Pro Models Until Mid 2025: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »