Apple is reportedly working on the next generation of AirTag which may arrive in the middle of 2025. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant has begun conducting test runs of the new device. The second-generation AirTag could feature a new chipset with better location tracking as well as some other quality-of-life features. Notably, this will be the first upgrade to AirTag, which was launched in April 2021. Apart from this, Apple is also rumoured to make several AI-focused announcements at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 scheduled for June 10.

The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who claimed in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that Apple is currently running tests on the next iteration of AirTag. These tests are being run with its offshore manufacturers in Asia, with planned production expected for later this year. This also corroborates with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report in October 2023 who reported in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “The mass production schedule for AirTag 2 has been postponed to 2025”.

Gurman claims that the second-generation AirTag is internally known by the codename B589. Reportedly, the tracking device could get a new chipset that offers better location tracking. The report further highlights improved battery life, louder speaker, and a more portable design for wallets. It would also be interesting to see if Apple implements any anti-stalking measures at the hardware level, given the controversies the first-generation device caused, and the multiple lawsuits Apple faced as a result of it.

In the original leak, Kuo claimed that the AirTag 2 was scheduled to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2024, which would have seen it be launched during the company's March event. However, with the new timeline, it could arrive during WWDC 2025 or even later.

Separately, Apple is also expected to make several AI-focused announcements at WWDC 2024. With less than a month to go, reports have claimed that the iPhone maker is facing pressure from rivals unveiling multiple new AI advancements, and wants to close the gap. Siri could get a major overhaul and get AI integration. The Safari browser is also expected to get new AI features.

