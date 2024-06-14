Technology News
Honor Magic V Flip's external screen supports more than 40 applications.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2024 11:38 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V Flip is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V Flip runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14
  • The foldable phone has a dual rear camera unit
  • Honor Magic V Flip is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery
Honor Magic V Flip has been launched in China as the first clamshell foldable smartphone by Honor. As expected, following multiple leaks and rumours, the foldable comes with a large 4-inch external display, almost the largest in the flip phone segment. It features a 6.8-inch internal scene and is equipped with Qualcomm's slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Honor Magic V Flip lens has a cutout on the left side of the main screen for the camera. It houses a 4,800mAh battery with 66W charging support.

Honor Magic V Flip price

The Honor Magic V Flip is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage version. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000), while the 12GB + 1TB variant costs you 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000). It is offered in Camellia White, Champagne Pink and Iris Black shades.

Honor is also selling a premium version Magic V Flip Haute Couture Edition priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 16GB+1TB variant with customisation options. It comes bundled with mini bags customised gift boxes and Zhou Yangjie's gold-stamped signature

All models are currently up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting June 21. The brand has not yet announced the availability of the new device outside China.

Honor Magic V Flip specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Magic V Flip runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. It features a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO OLED internal display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Dolby Vision-certified display offers 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming. The 4-inch LTPO OLED (1,200x1,092 pixels) cover screen is the standout feature of the new device and it supports over 40 applications. The external screen has a camera design in the lower left corner.

The Honor Magic V Flip is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM — the same chipset powers Samsung's 2022 model Galaxy Z Flip 4.

For optics, the new device has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture and support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 selfie camera for selfies and video chats.

Honor Magic V Flip is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with dual speakers and three microphones.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, compass, gyro sensor, gravity sensor and proximity light sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Honor has provided a 4,800mAh battery on the Honor Magic V Flip that supports 66W fast charging. The battery is also said to be able to charge from zero to 100 percent in just 42 minutes. The phone measures 167.3x75.6x7.15 mm when unfolded and 86.5x75.6mmx14.89mm when unfolded. It weighs 193 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
