Honor 200 series was launched globally on Wednesday. The Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro were unveiled in China in May this year. In select global markets, the lineup also includes an Honor 200 Lite. The Honor 200 phones are equipped with 50-megapixel front camera sensors. The base and Pro versions come with 50-megapixel telephoto shooters, while the Lite variant gets a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The phones ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro, Honor 200 Lite price, availability

The base Honor 200 starts in the UK at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 53,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the Honor 200 Pro is listed at GBP 699.99 (roughly Rs. 74,800) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. They are currently available for purchase via the Honor UK site with preorders open till June 21 via major retailers.

General sales for the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro handsets will start on June 26. They will also be available via Three starting June 28 and on other key UK telecom operators eventually.

Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Lite is priced at GBP 279.99 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the sole 8GB + 256GB options. This is currently available for purchase in the UK and select European markets via the official Honor website and major retailers.

The base Honor 200 is offered in Black, Emerald Green, and Moonlight White shades, while the Pro version comes in Black, Moonlight White, and Ocean Cyan colourways. The Honor 200 Lite is available in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colour options.

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro specifications, features

The Honor 200 and the Pro variant come with 6.7-inch and 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED curved displays, respectively. The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro version gets a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Both handsets ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

For optics, both Honor 200 and 200 Pro carry 50-megapixel primary sensors alongside 12-megapixel sensors with ultra-wide angle lenses and 50-megapixel telephoto shooters at the back. The phones get 50-megapixel selfie sensors. They are backed by 5,200mAh batteries with support for 100W wired SuperCharge.

Honor 200 Lite specifications, features

The Honor 200 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Like other handsets in the lineup, the Lite version also runs Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Honor 200 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Honor 200 Lite is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired SuperCharge support. The dual nano SIM handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.05 x 74.55 x 6.78mm in size and weighs 166g.

