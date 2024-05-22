Honor Magic V Flip is reportedly in the works as the first clamshell foldable smartphone from the Chinese brand. Honor is yet to confirm its launch details, but ahead of it, an alleged render and a case render of the handset have leaked on the Web offering a glimpse into its possible design. The protective case indicates a massive cover display for the Honor Magic V Flip. It appears to have a circular camera island. The foldable is expected to launch in June.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has posted an alleged render of the Honor Magic V Flip and its case. The leaked image of the case hints that Honor is providing a massive cover display for its foldable phone. The purported handset could get the largest external display among flip-style smartphones. This is in line with previous leaks.

The alleged render of the phone shared by the tipster shows a circular camera module with a single LED flash. The display appears to be wrapped around the camera module, similar to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Alleged Honor Magic V Flip

Photo Credit: Weibo

Honor is expected to announce the Magic V Flip next month alongside the Honor 200 series in China. It is rumoured to feature a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and dual rear cameras. It could debut as the thinnest and lightest flip-style foldable phone. It is likely to go against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 2024 in markets outside China.

Honor's flip phone has been rumoured for quite some time. It was rumoured to arrive in the first half of this year. In February Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that the company is working on a clamshell-styled flip phone and it will be launched later this year alongside a smart ring. The brand is selling several book-style foldables in global markets.

