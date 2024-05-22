Technology News

Honor Magic V Flip Leaked Renders Show Large Cover Display, Circular Camera Island

Honor Magic V Flip is expected to go official in June.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 18:32 IST
Honor Magic V Flip Leaked Renders Show Large Cover Display, Circular Camera Island

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor has several bookstyle foldable phones in its portfolio

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V Flip could come as Honor's first flip-style phone
  • It is rumoured to feature a 4,500mAh battery
  • It could compete with likes of Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 2024
Advertisement

Honor Magic V Flip is reportedly in the works as the first clamshell foldable smartphone from the Chinese brand. Honor is yet to confirm its launch details, but ahead of it, an alleged render and a case render of the handset have leaked on the Web offering a glimpse into its possible design. The protective case indicates a massive cover display for the Honor Magic V Flip. It appears to have a circular camera island. The foldable is expected to launch in June.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has posted an alleged render of the Honor Magic V Flip and its case. The leaked image of the case hints that Honor is providing a massive cover display for its foldable phone. The purported handset could get the largest external display among flip-style smartphones. This is in line with previous leaks. 

The alleged render of the phone shared by the tipster shows a circular camera module with a single LED flash. The display appears to be wrapped around the camera module, similar to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

honor magic v flip weibo Honor Magic V Flip

Alleged Honor Magic V Flip
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Honor is expected to announce the Magic V Flip next month alongside the Honor 200 series in China. It is rumoured to feature a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and dual rear cameras. It could debut as the thinnest and lightest flip-style foldable phone. It is likely to go against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 2024 in markets outside China.

Honor's flip phone has been rumoured for quite some time. It was rumoured to arrive in the first half of this year. In February Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that the company is working on a clamshell-styled flip phone and it will be launched later this year alongside a smart ring. The brand is selling several book-style foldables in global markets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic V Flip, Honor Magic V Flip Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Acer Swift 14 AI With Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus CPUs, Copilot+ Support Unveiled: Price, Availability
Google to Soon Test Ads Within Its Recently Launched AI Overviews Feature in Search
Honor Magic V Flip Leaked Renders Show Large Cover Display, Circular Camera Island
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F6 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, and More
  2. Realme GT 6T With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chip Launched in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition First Impressions
  4. Realme GT 6T First Impressions
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Get Less Visible Crease, New Camera Design
  6. Realme Buds Air 6 With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: Check Price
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Get Two New Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Circle to Search to Reportedly Get Text-to-Speech Functionality and More Features
  2. Honor Magic V Flip Leaked Renders Show Large Cover Display, Circular Camera Island
  3. Google to Soon Test Ads Within Its Recently Launched AI Overviews Feature in Search
  4. Acer Swift 14 AI With Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus CPUs, Copilot+ Support Unveiled: Price, Availability
  5. Truecaller Collaborates With Microsoft to Integrate Personal Voice With AI Assistant: How to Set It
  6. Microsoft Brings AI-Powered Advanced Paste Feature to Windows With PowerToys
  7. Samsung Galaxy Ring India Price Tipped; Said to Come With a Monthly Subscription
  8. iOS 17.5.1 Update Released With 'Reappearing' Deleted Photos Bug Fix Alongside iPadOS 17.5.1: How to Download
  9. Nothing’s ChatGPT Integration Rolls Out to Its Audio Devices and CMF Earphones
  10. Asus Vivobook S Lineup Gets Refreshed With New Processors, Better Displays in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »