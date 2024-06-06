HTech has joined hands with nStore in India. The nStore is a participant in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network and the new collaboration will allow HTech to make their smartphones, smartwatches, and earphones available on the ONDC network in the country. With this latest development, shoppers in India can buy Honor products through the Paytm app. Honor's smartphones are currently available in the country via Amazon and Flipkart.

HTech to Bring Honor Phones to Customers via ONDC

Honor's India distributor HTech on Thursday announced its partnership with nStore. As mentioned, the move will let shoppers access Honor's entire product range via the Paytm app. The brand is offering Honor X9b smartphone, Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch through the app. Honor's upcoming offerings are also confirmed to be available on the ONDC Network

Some Honor devices are already available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart. With the latest expansion, the brand is aiming to meet the local needs of customers. "Through ONDC Network, we are confident not only to enhance our overall reach but also meet the local needs of our customers by providing access to best-in-class features and capabilities packed across our product line-up,” said HTech CEO Madhav Sheth.

HTech to Expand Smartphone Portfolio in India

Honor marked its return to the Indian market after a three-year break in September 2023, with the launch of the Honor 90 5G through HTech. The brand is actively working to widen its product portfolio in the country. It is expected to bring the China-exclusive Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphones to the country soon. The Honor 200 5G lineup is also confirmed to make its debut soon. However, their launch dates are still under wraps.

Sheth last month hinted at the arrival of the foldables to the country. Honor's latest foldable series includes the regular Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR. They run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.