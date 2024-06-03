Honor Magic V Flip is all set to hit the Chinese market this month. Honor, via its official website and Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of its first clamshell foldable smartphone. The company has also started accepting pre-reservations for the handset via its official online store in China. It is teased in three colour options with up to 1TB storage and 12GB RAM as standard. Additionally, Honor Magic V Flip has purportedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests 66W fast charging support.

Honor Magic V Flip launch details

The Honor Magic V Flip will launch on June 13 and the event will be held in China at 19:30pm local time (05:00pm IST). The company is teasing the design and specifications of the foldable through Weibo and a dedicated landing page on its website. It is seen with a larger cover display and circular camera module. The display is wrapped around the camera module. The phone is confirmed to be available in Camellia White, Champagne Pink, and Iris Black colour options.

Honor has put up a reservation page on its Chinese website for the Honor Magic V Flip. The listing confirms it would be available in three RAM and storage options — 12+256GB, 12+512GB, and 12GB+1TB. It will go on sale through JD.com, Tmall and Honor Mall. Details regarding its global availability are still under wraps.

As reported by Gizmochina, an Honor smartphone with model number LRA-AN00 has appeared on the 3C site that is believed to be Honor Magic V Flip. The 3C listing allegedly shows that the smartphone comes with HN-110600C00 / HW-110600C02 charger, indicating up to 66W charging support.

The Honor Magic V Flip is rumoured to feature a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery and dual rear cameras. It could debut as the thinnest and lightest flip-style foldable phone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.