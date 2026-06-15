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  • Honor X70 Pro Max Launched in China With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Enhanced Edition SoC: Price, Specifications

Honor X70 Pro Max Launched in China With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Enhanced Edition SoC: Price, Specifications

The Honor X70 Pro Max runs on Android 16-based MagicOS 10.0.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 12:57 IST
Honor X70 Pro Max Launched in China With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Enhanced Edition SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor has launched the handset in four colour options

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Highlights
  • Honor X70 Pro Max features up to IP69K water resistance
  • The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC
  • It packs an 8,560mAh battery with 90W fast charging support
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Honor X70 Pro Max has been silently launched in China. The handset arrives as the latest addition to the X70 lineup, which already comprises the standard Honor X70 and Honor X70i. The handset sports a 6.79-inch AMOLED screen with up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Enhanced Edition SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Honor X70 Pro Max runs on Android 16-based MagicOS 10.0 and packs an 8,560mAh battery.

Honor X70 Pro Max Price, Availability

The price of the Honor X70 Pro Max in China is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset is also offered with 512GB of storage, priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 33,600). It is available in Phantom Purple, Sunburst Gold, Bamboo Green, and Phantom Night Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The handset is currently sold in China, and the company has yet to announce the availability of the Honor X70 Pro Max in other markets.

Honor X70 Pro Max Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Honor X70 Pro Max runs on Android 16-based MagicOS 10.0. It sports a 6.79-inch (1,200 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 6,000 nits peak brightness, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage, and support for 1.07 billion colours. Honor has also equipped the handset with AI Defocus Eye Protection, Natural Light-like Eye Protection, AI Sleep Aid Display, Hardware-level Low Blue Light, and an Ultra Dark Mode.

Under the hood, the X70 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Enhanced Edition chipset, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. It features 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor X70 Pro Max has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It supports up to 4K video recording and 10x digital zoom. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and support for 2D facial recognition.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, OTG support, GPS, NavIC, BeiDou, Galileo, Glonass, and QZSS.

The Honor X70 Pro Max packs an 8,560mAh ‘Qinghai Lake' lithium-ion polymer battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It measures 161.9×76.1×7.76mm and weighs approximately 196g. The handset carries an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Honor X70 Pro Max, Honor X70 Pro Max Specifications, Honor X70 Pro Max Price, honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Honor X70 Pro Max Launched in China With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Enhanced Edition SoC: Price, Specifications
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