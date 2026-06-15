Honor Power 2 was launched in China in January with a 10,080mAh battery, which was claimed to be the largest cell equipped in an Honor handset. Now, the tech firm has announced that it will launch the new Honor X80 Pro Max next week, which will be backed by a significantly larger battery. As part of the launch date announcement, the tech firm has also teased the design of the upcoming smartphone, along with its colour options and charging support. It is shown to feature a circular rear camera module with one camera lens. Moreover, it will sport a hole punch display cutout for the front-facing camera.

Honor X80 Pro Max Set to Launch in China on June 22

On Monday, the smartphone maker announced in a post on Weibo that the upcoming Honor X80 Pro Max will be launched in China on June 22 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Along with the launch date, the tech firm has also confirmed that the new Honor X80 Pro Max will be equipped with an 11,000mAh battery.

This means that the smartphone will arrive with a battery larger than the one found on the Honor Power 2, which was launched in China on January 6 with a 10,080mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging support, housed inside a 7.98mm body that weighs about 216g.

The new Honor X80 series smartphone will also ship with support for 90W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. On top of this, the Honor X80 Pro Max is confirmed to go on sale in China in four colour options, namely Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange (translated from Chinese). In terms of the design, the Honor X80 Pro Max is shown to sport a flat rear panel with a circular rear camera module.

The centred Honor branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel. Meanwhile, the handset will also carry a single 50-megapixel Matrix AI Vision camera system, paired with an LED flash. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset, while the left side will be left clean. The new Honor X80 Pro Max is now available for pre-order in China via the Honor online store.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the Honor X80 Pro Max will be equipped with a 6.8-inch (1,280 x 2,788 pixels) OLED display. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The company is also expected to unveil the standard Honor X80 model.