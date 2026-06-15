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Honor X80 Pro Max Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Arrive With an 11,000mAh Battery

Honor X80 Pro Max will be available for purchase in China in four colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 10:52 IST
Honor X80 Pro Max Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Arrive With an 11,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor X80 Pro Max will support 90W wired fast charging

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Highlights
  • Honor X80 Pro Max will sport a flat rear panel
  • Honor X80 Pro Max will support 27W reverse charging
  • Honor Power 2 features a 10,080mAh Battery
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Honor Power 2 was launched in China in January with a 10,080mAh battery, which was claimed to be the largest cell equipped in an Honor handset. Now, the tech firm has announced that it will launch the new Honor X80 Pro Max next week, which will be backed by a significantly larger battery. As part of the launch date announcement, the tech firm has also teased the design of the upcoming smartphone, along with its colour options and charging support. It is shown to feature a circular rear camera module with one camera lens. Moreover, it will sport a hole punch display cutout for the front-facing camera.

Honor X80 Pro Max Set to Launch in China on June 22

On Monday, the smartphone maker announced in a post on Weibo that the upcoming Honor X80 Pro Max will be launched in China on June 22 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Along with the launch date, the tech firm has also confirmed that the new Honor X80 Pro Max will be equipped with an 11,000mAh battery.

This means that the smartphone will arrive with a battery larger than the one found on the Honor Power 2, which was launched in China on January 6 with a 10,080mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging support, housed inside a 7.98mm body that weighs about 216g.

The new Honor X80 series smartphone will also ship with support for 90W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. On top of this, the Honor X80 Pro Max is confirmed to go on sale in China in four colour options, namely Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange (translated from Chinese). In terms of the design, the Honor X80 Pro Max is shown to sport a flat rear panel with a circular rear camera module.

The centred Honor branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel. Meanwhile, the handset will also carry a single 50-megapixel Matrix AI Vision camera system, paired with an LED flash. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset, while the left side will be left clean. The new Honor X80 Pro Max is now available for pre-order in China via the Honor online store.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the Honor X80 Pro Max will be equipped with a 6.8-inch (1,280 x 2,788 pixels) OLED display. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The company is also expected to unveil the standard Honor X80 model.

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Further reading: Honor X80 Pro Max, Honor, Honor X80 Pro Max Launch, Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications, Honor Power 2
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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