Apple unveiled iOS 27 alongside iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 at the WWDC 2026, earlier this month. During the annual event, Apple showcased new features of iOS 27, with Siri AI upgrades and Apple Intelligence capabilities. Now, a Bloomberg journalist has revealed that Apple is still developing a few additional features that were not mentioned at the event. These new features are expected to arrive before the official release in September.

Apple Might Have Even More iOS 27 Features in Development

Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple has held back three iOS 27 features from the WWDC 2026 showcase. The first one is a Modular watch face for Apple Watch. This could be exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra and is likely to be disclosed in September.

Additionally, iOS 27 will reportedly offer support for additional third-party chatbots within Siri through a feature known as Extensions. More details about this feature are unknown, but it could support other chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude with this update. The beta of iOS 27 reportedly includes an AI chatbot picker that allows users to easily move between Siri and ChatGPT. Gurman claims that the list will get longer in the future via that new developer framework and the App Store.

Further, Gurman claims that iOS 27 will come with a redesigned, customisable Camera app. Apple did not announce these features on stage, but Gurman states that "all three of those features are available today inside of the internal versions of Apple's operating systems on employee devices". He believes that the new watch faces will be announced alongside updated Apple Watch models later this year.

Apple will likely reserve the launch of the customisable camera app for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, which is expected to debut Apple's biggest leap in camera hardware in a while.

The iOS 27 offers revamped Siri, a dedicated Siri app and new Visual Intelligence capabilities. They will be available to the general public later this fall.